Game Preview: Warriors at Kings - 3/25/21

The Warriors head East on I-80 to play Northern California rival Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

ROAD TRIP UP I-80

After Wednesday’s 108-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at home, the Warriors make the short trip to Sacramento to take on the Kings. This will be the second of three meetings between the two clubs, with the Warriors previously tallying a 137-106 win over Sacramento on Jan. 4.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors came back from a 24-point deficit to take a six-point lead in the fourth quarter, but a late run by the Sixers left the Dubs with a 108-98 loss at Chase Center on Tuesday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAC 22-22 18-25 9th in West 13th in West PTS: 112.5 (15th) PTS: 114.6 (9th) REB: 43.0 (23rd) REB: 42.7 (27th) AST: 27.6 (1st) AST: 26.0 (11th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

SAC: De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (tailbone contusion), Marquese Chriss (ankle) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



SAC: Marvin Bagley III (left 4th metacarpal fracture), Chimezie Metu (right wrist fracture) and Jahmi'us Ramsey (left hamtring strain) are out. Team Notes

D-LEE EFFICIENCY

Damion Lee was hot off the bench in Tuesday’s matchup, leading all reserves with 16 points, shooting an efficient 6-for-7 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc in 24 minutes of play. Lee has scored in double figures in two of the last three games, averaging 14 points per game (57.7 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from 3-point range) in that span. Over the course of this season, Lee has tallied double figures in 12 games and has made a handful of big shots in moments the Dubs needed to gain steam.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC PTS: Curry (29.0) PTS: Fox (23.8) REB: Green (6.6) REB: Holmes (8.8) AST: Green (8.4) AST: Fox (7.4)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

The Sacramento Kings have a had a roller coaster of a season to say the least. Following the previous matchup with the Warriors the team went 2-6, followed by a 7-1 stretch, and then proceeded to lose their next nine straight games. They have gone 6-5 in their last two games going into their home back-to-back that tips off on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Kings recently lost their young power forward/center Marvin Bagley III to a hand injury that will keep him out for a month, which also depletes their much needed defensive presence as they are the lowest ranked defense in the league. The Warriors cannot be lax with Sacramento on Thursday though, for what they lack on defense now is made up for on offense. The Kings are among the top third of the league in points per game and offensive rating and still have five other players who average 12 points per game or more, including leading scorer De’Aaron Fox (23.8) and splash threat Buddy Hield (16.9, 4.0 3-pointers per game).