Game Preview: Warriors at Trail Blazers - 3/3/21

The Warriors make their way to the Moda Center to meet the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

DUBS FACE BLAZERS FOR FINAL MEETING OF REGULAR SEASON

The Warriors head to Portland to meet the Trail Blazers for the third and final meeting between the two clubs during the 2020-21 campaign. The squad split this season’s previous back-to-back set at Chase Center, including Stephen Curry’s career-high 62 points (18-31 FG, 8-16 3-PT, 18-19 FT) night in a Warriors’137-122 win. However the Dubs have dropped their last two matchups in the Moda Center, the last of which was an 129-124 overtime thriller last season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs struggled from the start of Sunday's 117-91 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW POR 19-16 19-14 8th in West 6th in West PTS: 114.0 (12th) PTS: 114.4 (9th) REB: 43.1 (23rd) REB: 44.3 (13th) AST: 28.0 (1st) AST: 20.1 (30th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Loone

POR: Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., Robert Covington, Dennis Jones Jr., Enes Kanter INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Marquese Chriss (ankle), Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab), and Alen Smailagic (G League) are out. Team Notes

POR: TBD. Team Notes

TOP TRIO IN THREE-POINTERS MEET WEDNESDAY

Get your umbrellas out because Wednesday may be a splashfest as the NBA’s top three in three-pointers made per game hit the hardwood at the Moda Center. Portland’s CJ McCollum is tied with two-time MVP Stephen Curry for the league-high average of 4.8 treys per game, with Damian Lillard trailing close behind with 4.2 splashes. McCollum has been out since mid-January with a foot sprain and his status for Wednesday is still to be determined, but even in his possible absence Lillard and Curry, who are both averaging just short of 30 points per game, have the range to put on a show from beyond the arc, and even further.

TEAM LEADERS GSW POR PTS: Curry (29.5) PTS: Lillard (29.6) REB: Green (6.0) REB: Kanter (11.5) AST: Green (8.5) AST: Lillard (8.1)

PORTLAND SCOUTING REPORT

Though known for their high-scoring backcourt duo of Damian Lillard, averaging 29.6 points and a career-best 8.1 assists, and CJ McCollum, also putting up a career best 26.7 points per game, the Trail Blazers have been without McCollum since the middle of January due to a foot injury. Portland has gone 10-9 while he has been out. But in McCollum’s role of starting shooting guard has been Gary Trent Jr. who proved he can be just as lethal in his last 19 games, dropping 18.5 points with 3.8 splashes per game on a 41.6 percent clip. But the Trail Blazers showed why they can be especially tough in their previous game on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets. It was not Lillard or the guard as much as their frontcourt who took over in their 123-111 win: Carmelo Anthony went off for 29 points and Robert Covington logged 21 points, both season highs for the two. There are scorers up and down the Portland roster, which is why they are in the top third of the league in offensive rating and points per game.