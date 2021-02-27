Game Preview: Warriors at Lakers - 2/28/21

The Warriors are right back on the road for a Sunday primetime showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers.

powered by

DUBS STREAKING INTO L.A.

After successfully claiming their first three-game win streak with a win on Friday at Chase Center, the Warriors head to Los Angeles for a Sunday primetime showdown with the Lakers. This game tips off the final set of three games, all on the road, to wrap up the Dubs’ first half of the season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors won their first set of back-to-back-to-back games of the 2020-21 campaign with a 130-121 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAL 19-15 23-11 7th in West 3rd in West PTS: 114.7 (7th) PTS: 111.2 (19th) REB: 43.4 (21st) REB: 45.4 (8th) AST: 28.1 (1st) AST: 24.7 (17th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Loone

LAL: LeBron James, Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Markieff Morris and Marc Gaso INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Marquese Chriss (ankle), Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab), Jordan Poole (G League), Nico Mannion (G League) and Alen Smailagic (G League) are out. Team Notes

LAL: TBD. Team Notes

DRAY DID IT ALL

Draymond Green had accepted fault for the Warriors’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets one week ago on Feb. 20 when he was ejected with a double-technical, giving the Hornets two late free throws that allowed them a chance to win the contest. Besides fueling the Warriors two subsequent road wins over the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, Green came out Friday with a career night in his attempt to rectify his mistake from their previous meeting. He finished with a new career-high 19 assists to go with 11 points and 12 rebounds. That was his 25th career triple-double, making him the first Warrior to ever reach that mark. Head Coach Steve Kerr said of Green following the game: “It started right at the beginning of the game. He was picking the defense apart and I think he had six or seven assists the first time I looked up at the scoreboard late in the first quarter. He was fantastic.”

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL PTS: Curry (29.9) PTS: James (25.7) REB: Green (6.1) REB: Davis (8.4) AST: Green (8.7) AST: James (7.9)

L.A. LAKERS SCOUTING REPORT

The reigning NBA Champions are playing without one of their two All-Stars, but on Friday received a boost with the return of another key player. LeBron James is set to play in his 17th straight NBA All-Star Game, as he’s averaging 25.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists in his 18th NBA season. The Lakers will be without fellow perennial All-Star Anthony Davis, who has been sidelined since Feb. 14 with an Achilles strain. Without Davis in the lineup, Los Angeles had lost four straight but Dennis Schroder returned on Friday after missing four straight games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Schroder scored 22 points and Montrezl Harrell added 17 in the win vs. Portland. Even when not at full strength, the Lakers have experienced talent up and down the lineup, and they lead the NBA in defensive rating. Playing on a national stage against a Warriors team that posted a comeback win against them last month, the Lakers shouldn’t have any lack of motivation on Sunday.