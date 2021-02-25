Game Preview: Warriors vs. Hornets - 2/26/21

The Warriors return home to host the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Friday.

DUBS RETURN HOME FOR REMATCH AGAINST HORNETS

The Warriors, riding their eighth two-game winning streak and still on the hunt for their first three-game streak of the season, return to the Bay Area to host the Charlotte Hornets for their lone visit to Chase Center this season. This will be the second of two meetings between the two clubs in the last seven days, with the Hornets winning the first contest on a buzzer-beating jumper in the final seconds of Saturday’s game. However, the Warriors were without Stephen Curry in that game as he was a late scratch due to illness.

LAST TIME OUT

Six Warriors tallied double figures in Tuesday’s 111-107 road win over the Indiana Pacers, thereby reaching a 2-2 road trip split. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW CHA 18-15 15-16 8th in West 7th in East PTS: 114.2 (10th) PTS: 111.3 (19th) REB: 43.5 (19th) REB: 44.3 (15th) AST: 27.8 (1st) AST: 26.9 (4th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

CHA: Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington and Cody Zeller INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Marquese Chriss (ankle), Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab), Jordan Poole (G League), Nico Mannion (G League) and Alen Smailagic (G League) are out.

CHA: TBD.

KELLY’S RIDING THE WAVE

Kelly Oubre Jr. continues to improve on the offensive end with the Warriors since his rough start to the season. Following Wednesday’ 17-point outing, he has now scored that much or more in each of the last five games, averaging 22.0 points per game over that span. His ability to blend into the Warriors’ offense has not gone unnoticed by teammates either. Following Wednesday’s win over the Pacers, Draymond Green said that the team has been moving more off of the ball on offense, but especially Oubre: “Kelly has been tremendous. He’s figured it out.”

TEAM LEADERS GSW CHA PTS: Curry (30.0) PTS: Hayward (21.8) REB: Oubre Jr. (6.0) REB: Zeller (7.6) AST: Green (8.4) AST: Ball (6.1)

CHARLOTTE SCOUTING REPORT

Even on what was a low-scoring night for the Charlotte Hornets last time around, the Warriors saw what that team is all about. Terry Rozier made eight 3-pointers in his 36-point effort against the Dubs on Saturday that included the game-winner. Meanwhile Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington had 15 and 13 points, respectively, with three splashes each. These come as no surprise from a team that is among the top third of NBA team in three points attempted, splashed, and percentage made. But what the Warriors did not see as much of was the scoring of Rookie of the Year contender LaMelo Ball. In his last 13 games he has scored in double figures in every contest except the game against the Dubs (seven points), averaging just shy of 20 points in that span. If he is back on track and Curry is in the lineup for the Dubs, this may be a different type of game from what Dub Nation watched less than one week ago.