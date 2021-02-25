Warriors Victorious in Barn Burner With Indiana Pacers
Dubs Win Two Straight to Split Road Games
Four road games, and four matchups that came down to the final quarter. Though the Warriors suffered two heartbreaking losses to tip off this road trip, the squad successfully limited the Indiana Pacers in the final minutes of Wednesday’s contest to win 111-107.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 24
|Green - 9
|Green - 11
|Oubre Jr. - 17
|Curry - 8
|Curry - 8
|Wiggins - 15
|Three Tied - 5
|Wiggins - 4
IND
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Brogdon - 24
|Sabonis - 16
|McConell - 6
|Sabonis - 22
|Turner - 8
|Sabonis - 4
|McDermott - 15
|McConnell - 5
|Brogdon / McDermott - 3
It was a tightly contested game from the opening tip. It was not until the 2:21 mark of the fourth quarter when Kelly Oubre Jr. hit a step-back jumper from the free throw line, off of a clever bounce pass from Stephen Curry, that the Dubs got their largest lead of the night at 105-98.
On the ensuing possession, Indiana’s Damantas Sabonis received a pass in the post while posting up the smaller Eric Paschall. Though he started to back down Paschall to the bucket, Draymond Green came in from his blindside for the double-team. Their combined pressure forced Sabonis to travel and turn the ball over to the Dubs.
But as the story had been through the game, solid defense was being played by both teams. The Pacers played the Dubs well on the next possession and forced an unfruitful trip down court. They were able to capitalize on that and find Doug McDermott for an open splash to trim the Dubs’ lead to four points.
Considering the Dubs had their worst shooting night on 3-pointers at 5-for-26 (19.2 percent), a win was going to have to be earned in some other fashion. And sure enough, the Dubs found the answer by scoring through other means the rest of the way.
Curry had the ball at the top of the arc off an inbound play from the side on their next trip down. With two Pacers coming to double-team him, Curry threaded a bounce pass between his defenders in front of Paschall. The pass led Paschall to the hoop where he glided by one last defender and went up for a one-handed slam to put the team up 107-101.
Former Rookie of the Year Malcom Brogdon would then drop Indiana’s next four points to bring the Pacers to within two points of the Dubs.
But with just 12.1 seconds left in a 107-105 game and the Warriors with possession after Brogdon’s bucket, the Warriors had forced Indiana into an end of game free throw situation. Green found Curry with the inbound pass, and the Pacers had no choice but to foul him. Curry made his two free throw shots.
Indiana called time out to advance the ball, but the Warriors stole Indiana’s inbound pass which forced them to foul Green. He also converted his two shots to give the Warriors the breathing room needed over the final 7.0 seconds.
Despite a 1-for-11 night from three-point distance, Curry still finished with 24 points while five other Dubs scored in double figures: Oubre Jr. (17), Andrew Wiggins (15), Paschall (13), Green (12) and James Wiseman (11).
With the win on Tuesday over the New York Knicks and tonight over the Indiana Pacers, the Warriors successfully split their road games (2-2) and notched their eighth set of back-to-back victories.
Up Next:The squad will return home to Chase Center as they continue to seek their first three-game winning streak in a matchup Friday against the Charlotte Hornets (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN).
More Notables ...
- Golden State improved to 7-9 on the road this season… The Warriors finished their four-game road trip with a mark of 2-2… They are now 9-8 vs. the Eastern Conference overall and 4-4 on the road.
- Tonight’s win was the 1,000th-road victory in franchise history, joining the Celtics, Lakers, 76ers and Knicks as the only franchises to have at least 1,000-road wins.
- The Warriors improve to 16-3 when scoring 110 or more points this season.
- Golden State outrebounded Indiana 41-39, improving to 9-1 this season when it outrebounds its opponent.
- For the ninth time this season the Warriors recorded double-digit steals and they are 6-3 in those games.
- Tonight marks the second time this season the Warriors have won a game in which they made fewer threes than their opponent (2-9 record in such games)… Golden State’s 26 attempts from three-point range mark a season low in attempts from beyond the arc (previous: 29 on 1/14 at DEN).
- Stephen Curry scored a game-high-tying 24 points, ending his career-best streak scoring 25- plus points to 13 games, the franchise’s longest since Rick Barry’s 17-game streak scoring 25-plus in 1974-75… Tonight marked his 94th-consecutive game with a three-pointer, the fourth longest streak in NBA history, one shy of Klay Thompson’s 95-game such streak, the third-longest in league history.
- Draymond Green recorded his fourth double-double of the season (third of the point/assist variety) with 12 points and 11 assists… Green also had team-high nine rebounds… Tonight marked his 10th outing this season with 10-or-more assists and his eighth-such game over his last 11 contests… He is averaging 11.0 assists per game over that span… The Warriors are 4-0 this season when Green scores 10-or-more points.
- James Wiseman finished with 11 points off the bench, marking his 15th game scoring in double figures and eighth time in last his last nine games… He fouled out for the second time this season (previous: 12/29 at DET).
- Kelly Oubre Jr. tallied 17 points and has tallied 17-or-more points in each of the last five games and is averaging 22.0 points per game over that span.
NEXT UP: