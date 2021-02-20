Dubs Comeback from 17-Point Deficit, Fall Late to Magic
Bazemore Scores 26, Curry Finishes Strong as Dubs Take Down Reigning Eastern Conference Champs
Though the Warriors overcame another double-digit deficit in the second half, similar to the overtime comeback win against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the squad was unable to outscore hold the Orlando Magic off in the final minutes of Friday’s game as they dropped the contest 124-120.
The Dubs held a 116-106 lead with 5:25 left in the game, but they could muster just two points over the next four-plus minutes. In that span, they had two costly turnovers on ill-advised passes, four consecutive missed attempts and a Stephen Curry shot blocked by rookie forward Chuma Okeke.
On the other side of the ball, the Warriors watched as Okeke hit two of his three 3-pointers in the game, Terrence Ross splashed another trey, and Nikola Vucevic made two shots on the interior.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 29
|Curry / Oubre Jr. - 7
|Curry - 11
|Oubre Jr. - 26
|Green - 6
|Green - 9
|Wiggins - 16
|Toscano-Anderson / Lee - 5
|Paschall / Toscano-Anderson - 4
|
ORL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Vucevic - 30
|Vucevic - 16
|Vucevic - 10
|Fournier - 28
|Ennis III - 8
|Fournier - 6
|Ross - 24
|Okeke - 5
|Carter-Williams - 5
After that sequence, Orlando regained the lead 119-114 with 1:48 left. The Warriors were able to work their way back with back-to-back clutch splashes from Stephen Curry to bring the team within one point of the Magic with 23.2 left in regulation.
But that was as close as they would get in the final minute. Vucevic would make two free throws and James Ennis made one of his two to keep the Dubs at bay for the remainder of the game.
Despite the final result, the Warriors saw strong play from Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins to keep them within striking distance through Friday’s contest. Oubre’s scoring (26 points, three 3-pointers made) was the driving force for the Dubs through much of the game, while Wiggins (16 points, two steals) was making plays on both sides of the court.
Damion Lee and Mychal Mulder were sparks off the bench: each finished with 10 points in the game as Lee splashed 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and Mulder was an efficient 3-for-6 from distance.
Following the loss, the team continues to seek their first three-game winning streak of the 2020-21 season.
Up Next:The Warriors are right back at it on Saturday as the squad heads to Charlotte to play the Hornets (5 p.m., NBCSBA) to wrap up the back-to-back.
More Notables ...
- Golden State improved to 11-6 at home this season.
- The Warriors recorded their highest scoring quarter of the season with 43 points in the third frame, their second 40-point quarter of the season.
- Golden State did not block a shot in the game for the first time this season.
- The Warriors dished out 37 assists, their 12th 30-assist game of the season.
- Stephen Curry finished with 29 points and 11 assists, his second consecutive game with a season-high 11 assists… It marked Curry’s seventh double-double of the season (fourth of the point/assist variety) and extended his career-best streak of scoring at least 25 points to 12-straight games, the first Warrior to score 25-plus points in 12-straight games since Chris Mullin during the 1988-89 season.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 26 points, his second consecutive 20-point game and sixth of the season.
- Andrew Wiggins scored 12 of his 16 points in the third frame and has scored in double figures in every game this season.
- Draymond Green dished out nine assists, his eighth-straight game with eight or more assists, the longest such streak by a Warrior since Baron Davis had 11-straight games with at least eight assists during the 2004-05 season.
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: