Oubre Jr.’s Career-High 40 Points Leads Dubs in 147-116 Shootout Win Over Mavs

Kelly Oubre Jr. picked a great time to get the hot hand. The Warriors entered Thursday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks without any of their centers as James Wiseman, Kevon Looney, Marquese Chriss and Eric Paschall out due to injuries, but Oubre’s career-best 40-point night vaulted the squad over the Mavs in a 147-116 road victory on Thursday evening.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Oubre Jr. - 40 Oubre Jr. / Toscano-Anderson - 8 Green - 15 Curry - 28 Bazemore - 7 Curry - 6 Wiggins - 18 Green - 6 Toscano-Anderson - 5



DAL Points Rebounds Assists Doncic - 27 Kleber - 7 Doncic - 6 Porzingis - 25 Three Tied - 6 Richardson - 5 Hardaway Jr. - 19 Porzingis - 5 Brunson - 4 More Stats | Highlights

Oubre’s scoring was clutch, but it took a team effort for the Warriors to blow the game wide open with a 36-point third quarter, which included a 21-6 run through five minutes of the frame. In that span were some huge plays including a Draymond Green bounce-pass to Stephen Curry cutting through the backdoor for a reverse layup, as well as a strong Damion Lee finish through Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell while drawing the foul.

That outburst from the Dubs was critical as the game was tight through the first 24 minutes of the game.

The Mavericks, who entered the game last in the NBA in three-point percentage (32.7 percent), splashed 15 treys over the Dubs though the first two quarters. Jalen Brunson, the thirty-third overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, had 17 points on three three-pointers through the first half, while Tim Hardaway Jr. made three of his five triples on the night in one three-minute span.

The only thing keeping the Dubs in the game was Oubre’s early 23 points and the squad’s ability to out-score a larger Dallas team in the paint 26-16. The Warriors found themselves down 76-74 headed into the half.

But the squad came out strong in the second half, outscoring the Mavericks 73-40 to seal their win in the first game of their four-game road trip.

Green notched his second double-double of the season with a 15 assist night to go with 11 points. Twice in the game he was able to thread the needle to find a cutting Curry: once in the aforementioned third quarter run, as well as earlier in the game.

Thursday marked the first game in which Curry did not lead the Warriors in scoring this season, but he still managed to put up a cool 28 points with four three-pointers.

Speaking of splashes: Damion Lee and Mychal Mulder played a large role off the bench in the Dubs’ high-scoring night as they added a combined 29 points with 7-of-11 three pointers made together.

Juan Toscano-Anderson was moved into the starting five due to the Warriors’ injury issues with their bigs. After tying his career-high of 16 points against the Boston Celtics, he continued to produce with a solid all-around line in 40 minutes with 14 points (including two splashes), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Up Next: These two squads are right back at it again as they wrap up the back-to-back set on Saturday (5:30 p.m., ABC). The Warriors split their first two two-game series of the season before sweeping their last one against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home last week.

