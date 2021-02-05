Oubre Jr.’s Career-High 40 Points Leads Dubs in 147-116 Shootout Win Over Mavs
Dubs Splash 22 Three-Pointers at 51.2 Percent Clip in Victory
Kelly Oubre Jr. picked a great time to get the hot hand. The Warriors entered Thursday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks without any of their centers as James Wiseman, Kevon Looney, Marquese Chriss and Eric Paschall out due to injuries, but Oubre’s career-best 40-point night vaulted the squad over the Mavs in a 147-116 road victory on Thursday evening.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Oubre Jr. - 40
|Oubre Jr. / Toscano-Anderson - 8
|Green - 15
|Curry - 28
|Bazemore - 7
|Curry - 6
|Wiggins - 18
|Green - 6
|Toscano-Anderson - 5
|
DAL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Doncic - 27
|Kleber - 7
|Doncic - 6
|Porzingis - 25
|Three Tied - 6
|Richardson - 5
|Hardaway Jr. - 19
|Porzingis - 5
|Brunson - 4
Oubre’s scoring was clutch, but it took a team effort for the Warriors to blow the game wide open with a 36-point third quarter, which included a 21-6 run through five minutes of the frame. In that span were some huge plays including a Draymond Green bounce-pass to Stephen Curry cutting through the backdoor for a reverse layup, as well as a strong Damion Lee finish through Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell while drawing the foul.
That outburst from the Dubs was critical as the game was tight through the first 24 minutes of the game.
The Mavericks, who entered the game last in the NBA in three-point percentage (32.7 percent), splashed 15 treys over the Dubs though the first two quarters. Jalen Brunson, the thirty-third overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, had 17 points on three three-pointers through the first half, while Tim Hardaway Jr. made three of his five triples on the night in one three-minute span.
The only thing keeping the Dubs in the game was Oubre’s early 23 points and the squad’s ability to out-score a larger Dallas team in the paint 26-16. The Warriors found themselves down 76-74 headed into the half.
But the squad came out strong in the second half, outscoring the Mavericks 73-40 to seal their win in the first game of their four-game road trip.
Green notched his second double-double of the season with a 15 assist night to go with 11 points. Twice in the game he was able to thread the needle to find a cutting Curry: once in the aforementioned third quarter run, as well as earlier in the game.
Thursday marked the first game in which Curry did not lead the Warriors in scoring this season, but he still managed to put up a cool 28 points with four three-pointers.
Speaking of splashes: Damion Lee and Mychal Mulder played a large role off the bench in the Dubs’ high-scoring night as they added a combined 29 points with 7-of-11 three pointers made together.
Juan Toscano-Anderson was moved into the starting five due to the Warriors’ injury issues with their bigs. After tying his career-high of 16 points against the Boston Celtics, he continued to produce with a solid all-around line in 40 minutes with 14 points (including two splashes), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
Up Next: These two squads are right back at it again as they wrap up the back-to-back set on Saturday (5:30 p.m., ABC). The Warriors split their first two two-game series of the season before sweeping their last one against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home last week.
More Notables ...
- The Warriors improved to 4-5 on the road this season and have won nine of their last 12 contests at Dallas.
- Golden State scored a season-high 147 points (previous: 137, two times)... Prior to tonight, the last time the Warriors scored 147-plus points in a game was 1/16/19, a 147-140 win vs. NOP.
- The Warriors recorded season-highs of 57.3 percent from the field (previous: .557, 1/3 vs. POR) and 51.2 percent from three-point range (previous: .535, 1/4 vs. SAC).
- The Warriors used their fifth-different starting lineup of the season, with Andrew Wiggins (6’7”) as their tallest player available to play in the game.
- Golden State improves to 10-0 this season when scoring at least 110 points; 6-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field and dishing out at least 30 assists.
- The Warriors outrebounded the Mavericks, 45-42, and improved to 7-0 this season when outrebounding their opponent.
- Golden State scored at least 35 points in all four quarters of a game for the first time since January 8, 1991 vs. Denver (ESPN Stats & Info).
- The Warriors’ 74 first-half points are the most they have scored in any half this season.
- Golden State allowed 42 points to Dallas in the second quarter, the most by any opponent, in any quarter this season (prev. 41 by Chicago in the third quarter on 12/27/20).... Marking the most in a single quarter since the Mavericks scored 45 points in the third quarter against the Warriors on 12/28/19.
- The Warriors committed a season-low eight turnovers (previous low: 10 on 1/21 vs. NYK).
- Golden State improved to 2-0 when dishing out 35-plus assists and 7-2 this season when dishing out 30-or-more assists (37 tonight).
- The Warriors’ 22 threes were one shy of their season-high mark of 23 on 1/4 vs. SAC... Golden State improved to 3-0 this season when sinking 20-plus shots from three-point range.
- For the second time this season, all five starters for the Warriors scored in double figures (previous: 1/10/21 vs. Toronto).
- Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 40 points (14-21 FG, 7-10 3P, 5-6 FT).... Tonight marked the fifth time of his career posting 30-or-more points... He tallied 22 points in the first half, matching his career high for points in a half (22 in the second half, Phoenix vs. Houston, 2/7/20).Made his 450th career three-pointer, sinking a career- high-tying seven threes (third time)... Oubre Jr. is the fifth Warriors player since 2014-15 to score 40 points in a game, joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and D'Angelo Russell (ESPN Stats & Info).
- Stephen Curry scored 20 points in the first half, marking the 11th time this season he has scored 20 or more points in a half... Curry also recorded his ninth straight game with four-or-more threes (career-best streak is 12).
- Draymond Green tallied his second double-double on the season, posting 11 points and a season-high 15 assists, one shy of his career-high mark of 16 assists (done three times)... Tonight marked the third time this season has recorded double-figure assists.
- Juan Toscano-Anderson started his third game of the season, ninth of his career... In his starts the Warriors are 3-0 this season and 6-3 all time... Toscano-Anderson finished with 14 points, scoring in double figures for the second-straight game (two-points shy of matching his career high of 16).... He matched career-highs in the following categories, rebounds (eight), made field goals (six), assists (five) and blocks (two).
- Damion Lee tallied a season-high-tying 17 points, leading all reserves... He is averaging 14.3 points per game over the last three games.
NEXT UP: