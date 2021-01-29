Curry, Wiggins Splash Eight Treys, But Dubs Fall to Suns 114-93

Though Stephen Curry had himself a bounce-back game following a 16-point night Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves to drop 27 points on Thursday, and Andrew Wiggins added his own 16, the other Dubs struggled to find the bucket as the Warriors fell to the Phoenix Suns on the road 114-93 on Thursday.

The duo’s effort, which included going 8-for-16 from beyond the arc, was unable to hold back a Suns team that had seven players finish in double-figures.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 27 Wiseman / Lee - 6 Green - 6 Wiggins - 16 Wiggins / Bazemore- 5 Curry - 4 Paschall - 12 Five Tied - 4 Three Tied - 2



PHX Points Rebounds Assists Bridges - 20 Ayton / Kaminsky - 13 Kaminsky - 8 Crowder / Nader - 16 Crowder - 9 Bridges - 5 Paul / Johnson - 13 Three Tied - 5 Paul / Ayton - 4 More Stats | Highlights

The Dubs started on the wrong foot through the first quarter, going down by as much as 14 points while the squad struggled to find their shot. But leave it to the bench brigade to keep the Warriors in the game: through a four-minute span across the first and second quarters, the team went on a 18-5 run to keep them in the game. At the heart of that push were Kent Bazemore (5 points), Brad Wanamaker (4), Eric Pashcall (2) and James Wiseman (2).

The first half also ended on a promising note as the squad held the Suns, who entered the game among the top-10 in the NBA in three-pointers attempted and made, to just 4-for-15 from beyond the arc in the first half. However, the Dubs were allowing Phoenix to score in the paint leading to a 52-47 advantage going into the half.

Curry brought the energy back for the Warriors at the beginning of the third quarter. He railed a three pointer, came running in with a nifty floating finish at the bucket, then splashed another trey. Following a Draymond Green dish from the top of the arc to a cutting Kevon Looney for a dunk, the Warriors were within striking distance, down 58-57.

Video Game Handles



Stephen Curry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/a35VnT0l3T — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 29, 2021

But the Suns soon thereafter capitalized on defensive miscues that allowed Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to hit consecutive treys. Then Mikal Bridges followed with a deep two-pointer in the corner to cap a 11-0 run and bring the momentum back to Phoenix.

Following that exchange, the Warriors were unable to muster enough buckets to get themselves back into the game.

After this one on the road, the squad returns right back to Chase Center for their next two games, starting Saturday with their second and final meeting against the Detroit Pistons (7 p.m., NBCSBA).

