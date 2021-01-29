Curry, Wiggins Splash Eight Treys, But Dubs Fall to Suns 114-93
Dubs' Duo Finishes with Combined 43 Points in Losing Effort
Though Stephen Curry had himself a bounce-back game following a 16-point night Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves to drop 27 points on Thursday, and Andrew Wiggins added his own 16, the other Dubs struggled to find the bucket as the Warriors fell to the Phoenix Suns on the road 114-93 on Thursday.
The duo’s effort, which included going 8-for-16 from beyond the arc, was unable to hold back a Suns team that had seven players finish in double-figures.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 27
|Wiseman / Lee - 6
|Green - 6
|Wiggins - 16
|Wiggins / Bazemore- 5
|Curry - 4
|Paschall - 12
|Five Tied - 4
|Three Tied - 2
PHX
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Bridges - 20
|Ayton / Kaminsky - 13
|Kaminsky - 8
|Crowder / Nader - 16
|Crowder - 9
|Bridges - 5
|Paul / Johnson - 13
|Three Tied - 5
|Paul / Ayton - 4
The Dubs started on the wrong foot through the first quarter, going down by as much as 14 points while the squad struggled to find their shot. But leave it to the bench brigade to keep the Warriors in the game: through a four-minute span across the first and second quarters, the team went on a 18-5 run to keep them in the game. At the heart of that push were Kent Bazemore (5 points), Brad Wanamaker (4), Eric Pashcall (2) and James Wiseman (2).
The first half also ended on a promising note as the squad held the Suns, who entered the game among the top-10 in the NBA in three-pointers attempted and made, to just 4-for-15 from beyond the arc in the first half. However, the Dubs were allowing Phoenix to score in the paint leading to a 52-47 advantage going into the half.
Curry brought the energy back for the Warriors at the beginning of the third quarter. He railed a three pointer, came running in with a nifty floating finish at the bucket, then splashed another trey. Following a Draymond Green dish from the top of the arc to a cutting Kevon Looney for a dunk, the Warriors were within striking distance, down 58-57.
But the Suns soon thereafter capitalized on defensive miscues that allowed Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to hit consecutive treys. Then Mikal Bridges followed with a deep two-pointer in the corner to cap a 11-0 run and bring the momentum back to Phoenix.
Following that exchange, the Warriors were unable to muster enough buckets to get themselves back into the game.
After this one on the road, the squad returns right back to Chase Center for their next two games, starting Saturday with their second and final meeting against the Detroit Pistons (7 p.m., NBCSBA).
More Notables ...
- The Warriors fell to 10-9 on the season (3-5 on the road) and have yet to have any win or loss streak of more than two games.
- The Warriors fell to 0-5 when failing to reach 100 points this season… Golden State had scored 100 or more points in the previous seven games.
- All five Suns starters scored in double figures, led by 20 points from Mikal Bridges.
- Stephen Curry led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-20 from the field (5-of-10 from three), his 10th game with at least five threes this season.
- Eric Paschall tallied 12 points off the bench, his 11th game scoring in double figures.
- Andrew Wiggins has scored in double figures in every game this season, finishing with 16 tonight.
