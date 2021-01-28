Oubre Jr., Dubs Bench Ignite in 123-111 Win Over Timberwolves

After a Stephen Curry flurry sealed the team’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, it was Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Warriors’ bench that lifted the squad over the same Timberwolves team to win Wednesday’s game at Chase Center 123-111.

In a very un-Stephen-Curry-like start, the Dubs’ two-time MVP went scoreless until there were 8.7 seconds left in the second quarter. And yet the Warriors entered halftime up 58-51 thanks to early scoring from James Wiseman and Kent Bazemore and a career quarter from Oubre.

Bazemore entered the game early after Oubre sat with two quick fouls, and the veteran responded with seven points off the bench in the first quarter. “It’s all about staying ready,” he said at halftime. It was that preparation that served as a big momentum shift in a game where both teams struggled to make shots early, each starting the game 1-for-9 from the floor.

Wiseman also came off the bench for the second straight game and responded equally as strong with eight first quarter points, including consecutive 3-pointers, and finishing the first half with 14. But fueling the first half for the Warriors was Oubre: After coming back in the game following his early foul trouble, he went off for a career-high 16 points in the second quarter on a perfect shooting half while adding four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

From there, it was all Warriors as the squad took their seven-point halftime lead and pushed it to as high as 25 through the third quarter, including 12 points from Curry en route to a 16 point night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiseman - 25 Looney - 10 Curry / Green - 8 Oubre Jr. - 20 Oubre Jr. - 9 Wanamaker - 6 Wiggins - 19 Three Tied - 6 Looney - 4



MIN Points Rebounds Assists Beasley / Edwards - 25 Reid / Vanderbilt - 7 Rubio / McLaughlin - 5 Reid - 19 Beasley - 5 Vanderbilt - 4 Nowell - 12 Edwards / Layman - 4 Nowell - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Bazemore’s early seven points were what he would finish with to go with three rebounds and two steals, while Oubre almost had himself a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds. Wiseman had a career night with a new high of 25 points with six rebounds and two blocked shots.

After splitting their first two two-game, back-to-back series of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, Wednesday completed the Warriors’ first sweep of such a set in the 2020-21 campaign. But the Warriors are right back at is as the squad hits the road to play the Suns on Thursday night in Phoenix (7 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT).

Honoring Kobe Bryant, One Year Later

With Tuesday marking the one-year anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with seven others in Southern California, a trio of Warriors guards paid tribute to the Bryants with special sneaker designs. Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore and Damion Lee all wore custom pairs of Under Armour’s Curry 8s depicting images of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, with Curry paying homage to the proud girl dad connection he shared with Kobe.