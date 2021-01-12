Game Preview: Warriors at Nuggets - 1/14/21

The Warriors head to the Mile High City to face off against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

powered by

DUBS DEPART FOR THREE-GAME ROAD TRIP

The Warriors hit the road for the first time in over two weeks as they open what was supposed to be a three-game trip in Denver on Thursday. After splitting their four-game season-opening road trip and going 4-3 on their recently completed homestand, the Dubs enter Thursday’s matchup with a 6-5 record. And this road trip will feature standout teams from last season’s Orlando bubble. After facing a Denver team that made it to the Western Conference Finals last year, the Warriors will take on the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

And while the Warriors were set to visit the Suns, who went undefeated in the Orlando bubble last season, on Friday, that game has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

LAST TIME OUT

Though the Dubs started strong, the squad was outscored in the second half of Tuesday's 104-95 loss to the Pacers at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DEN 6-5 5-6 7th in West 10th in West PTS: 112.0 (13th) PTS: 116.5 (5th) REB: 44.2 (16th) REB: 41.7 (29th) AST: 24.9 (13th) AST: 27.2 (3rd)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

DEN: Jamal Murray, Will barton, Paul Milsap, Bol Bol and Nikola Jokic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

DEN: Michael Porter Jr. (health and safety protocols) and Gary Harris (personal) are questionable. Greg Whittington (left knee) is out. Team Notes

WIGGINS’ CAREER-HIGH EFFICIENCY

Just 10 games into the 2020-21 season and Andrew Wiggins is already demonstrating his impact on both sides of the ball, and at a career-high efficiency. On Tuesday, the forward finished with a game-high-tying 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a career-high five blocks, marking his third outing of 20-plus points this season. Along with Stephen Curry, Wiggins is the only Dub to score in double figures in every game this season, averaging 17.9 points per game and shooting 43.1 percent from the field and a career-best 39.3 percent from three-point range. The lengthy forward is not only providing consistent production on offense, but also establishing himself as a strong defender by totaling nine blocks in the last two games and leading the Warriors in blocks (20). Across the league, Wiggins is also ranked sixth in blocks with an average of 1.82 blocks per game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Curry (27.8) PTS: Jokic (24.3) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Jokic (10.9) AST: Green (6.6) AST: Jokic (10.5)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

After making the NBA Western Conference Finals in the Orlando bubble last season, the Denver Nuggets are off to a slow start and are entering Thursday’s meeting with a 5-6 record this season. The Nuggets are anchored by centerpiece Nikola Jokic, who has picked up right where he left off this season averaging 24.3 points per game and an NBA-leading 10.3 assists per game. However, the Nuggets’ backcourt is still looking to find their rhythm as Jamal Murray struggles to get his shots off following a strong playoff performance in the bubble (averaging 26.5 points and 6.6 assists). Furthermore, second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Bol Bol recently made his first career start, tallying five points and two rebounds in 16 minutes of play. With that being said, the Denver Nuggets are missing a key piece on their roster with Michael Porter Jr. being away from the team due to the league's health and safety protocols. His status for Thursday is TBD.