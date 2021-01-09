Game Preview: Warriors vs. Raptors - 1/10/21

The Warriors welcome the Toronto Raptors to Chase Center on Sunday.

SUNDAY SHOWDOWN ON WARRIORS GROUND

Following an electric Friday night comeback victory that split the Warriors’ two games against the Los Angeles Clippers 1-1, the Dubs keep their homestand rolling as they welcome the Toronto Raptors to Chase Center on Sunday. This marks just the second time the two squads have faced off since Game 6 of the 2019 Finals, and the first of two times the teams will meet this season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors overcame a 22-point deficit and outscored the Clippers 64-40 in the second half of Friday’s 115-105 victory at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW TOR 5-4 2-6 7th in West 13th in East PTS: 114.6 (8th) PTS: 111.9 (16th) REB: 43.2 (22nd) REB: 43.0 (24th) AST: 24.3 (15th) AST: 23.6 (21st)

PROBABLE STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

TOR: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Aron Baynes INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

TOR: Patrick McCaw (left knee surgery) is out. Team Notes

30 FOR 30 EQUALS WARRIORS WINS

The Warriors are 5-4 to start the season, and there has been one common trait in each of those five Dubs wins: Stephen Curry scoring at least 30 points. The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week has averaged 39.4 points on 52.2 percent shooting in Warriors wins this season, and just 19.5 points on 36.0 percent shooting in the team’s losses. Curry is the focal point of opponent defensive schemes against the Warriors, but so far Curry has been able to handle all the different looks defenses have thrown at him more than he hasn’t. The Dubs have been fortunate to be buoyed by strong play from their second unit, but at least for the first nine games of the season, the Warriors go as Curry goes.

TEAM LEADERS GSW TOR PTS: Curry (30.6) PTS: VanVleet (22.3) REB: Wiseman (6.0) REB: Siakam (7.9) AST: Curry (6.8) AST: Lowry (7.4)

TORONTO SCOUTING REPORT

The Raptors opened the 2020-21 season with six losses in their first seven games but come into Sunday’s game having just turned in the highest scoring regular season game in franchise history, a 144-123 win in Sacramento on Friday. A year and a half removed from their 2019 NBA title, the Raptors are led by three members of that Championship core. Fred VanVleet has scored over 30 points in two of the last three games, Pascal Siakam is coming around after a slow start to the season and Kyle Lowry continues to provide veteran leadership in addition to consistent production. Former Golden State and Santa Cruz Warrior Chris Boucher is providing some firepower off the bench with three games of at least 20 points, adding another dimension for the Raptors. No team shoots more threes than Toronto (42.9 attempts per game), and only one (San Antonio) team has defended the three worse than the Warriors this season (GSW opponent 3P%: 40.2 percent), so what happens beyond the 3-point line can be a telling tale of how this game unfolds.