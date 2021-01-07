Dubs Hang With Clippers, Falter Late in 108-101 Loss

Eric Paschall drops 19 off bench and ties Andrew Wiggins for team-high in scoring in 108-101 loss to LA Clippers.

The Warriors started the fourth quarter off right against the Los Angeles Clippers with 12 unanswered points, but timely three pointers from Clippers Patrick Beverly and Nicolas Batum held off the Dubs’ late push to deal the squad a 108-101 loss on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

In a late third quarter surge the Warriors outscored Los Angeles Clippers 23-5 and continued to carry that momentum entering the final frame, where the Dubs’ second unit opened with a 12-0 run. Eric Paschall, who had been active all night as the team’s small-ball center, capped off the run with a layup to put the Warriors up 89-83 with under nine minutes left.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins / Paschall - 19 Green - 6 Green - 6 Curry - 13 Oubre Jr. - 5 Curry - 5 Wiseman - 10 Curry / Wiseman - 4 3 Tied - 3



LAC Points Rebounds Assists Leonard / George- 21 Ibaka - 14 Leonard - 4 Batum - 13 George - 12 3 Tied - 3 Ibaka / Morris Sr. - 12 Zubac - 6 George / Morris Sr. - 2 More Stats | Highlights

However, despite an off shooting night beyond the arc by both teams, the Warriors witnessed exactly why the Clippers entered the game second in the NBA in three-point percentage.

In the final frame, the Warriors led 97-95 with over four minutes left in the contest. Clippers guard Patrick Beverly made a three in front of the Dubs’ bench, and shortly thereafter, Nicolas Batum hit back-to-back threes from the opposite corner. Six-time All-Star Paul George then got to the free throw line for two more points to take a 108-97 lead over the Warriors, enough padding for the Dubs to be unable to mount a comeback.

On a night when Stephen Curry (13 points, 5-of-17 from the field) was being held in check by Los Angeles’ defense, two other Dubs were able answer the call for help in scoring: Andrew Wiggins and Eric Paschall, who tied for team-high at 19 points each. That was a season high for Paschall and also extended his streak of double-digit scoring games off the bench up to six contests.

This was the first game of a two-game series between the Warriors and Clippers with another game set for Friday (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN).