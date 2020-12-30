Dubs Earn Win Over Pistons With Second-Half Hustle

Andrew Wiggins dropped 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as Dubs' drop into another gear in the second-half to defeat Detroit Pistons 116-106

Andrew Wiggins ended the Warriors’ season-opening road trip on a high note as he dropped 17 of his 27 points, including three three-pointers, in the fourth quarter to lead the squad to a 116-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Wiggins also added a full stat line with seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks. The victory not only capped off a strong second half showing on both sides of the ball by the Dubs, but also ensured the squad split their road trip with two wins and two losses.

While Wiggins’ fourth quarter scoring outburst certainly fueled the final 12 minutes of the game, a collective group effort contributed to a second half turnaround in which the Dubs went from trailing 51-48 at the half to what ultimately became a 10-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 31 Oubre Jr. - 7 Curry - 6 Wiggins - 27 Wiseman - 6 2 Tied - 4 Oubre Jr. - 14 3 Tied - 5 Wiggins - 3



DET Points Rebounds Assists Grant - 27 Plumlee - 10 Rose - 7 Jackson - 17 Grant / Stewart - 7 3 Tied - 3 Rose - 15 Jackson - 6 Plumlee - 2 More Stats | Highlights

Stephen Curry got the offense going in the third quarter where he hit three of his five treys on the night en route to a game-high 31 points. Plus, Dubs’ trio James Wiseman, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson each had plays in which they turned defense into offense during the second half.

Four minutes into the third quarter and in a full-court press, Oubre Jr. picked the pocket of Detroit’s Delon Wright at the half-court logo, grabbed the loose ball and brought it up to the hoop for a two-handed jam. Two minutes later, Toscano-Anderson not only broke up a Pistons pass that would have found Derrick Rose open in the corner, but he leaped out of bounds to save the ball and found Curry on the baseline. The Dubs hustled up the court and Curry served a sweet dish back to Toscano-Anderson, guiding the Oakland-born Warrior to the bucket and the score.

Juan makin' plays across all 94ft of floor. pic.twitter.com/m7jKufDFQ1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 30, 2020

And then there was the 19-year-old center in Wiseman, who was playing in just his fourth NBA game, which eclipsed the three NCAA games he played with Memphis. The center put all of his talents on display in one play during the fourth quarter. With six-plus minutes left in the game, veteran big-man Mason Plumlee pushed up a shot from the freethrow line that Wiseman blocked. The rookie then recovered the loose ball, took it up the court himself and Euro stepped his way to an off-handed dunk.

It was a win earned by the Warriors through strong play on both defense and offense.

After a rough 0-2 start to the season, the Dubs will now return to the Bay Area riding a two-game winning streak and ready to tip off a seven-game homestand. It all starts on New Years Day with a tilt against Western Conference rival Portland Trail Blazers (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA).

More Notables ...