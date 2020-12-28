Lee’s Game-Winning Three Nets Dubs First Win of Season

Damion Lee secures Warriors' first win of season with late three-pointer as Dubs defeat the Chicago Bulls 129-128.

On a night when Stephen Curry’s performance placed him in the history books, the hero of the game was Damion Lee as he hit a three-pointer from the top of the arc with 2.3 seconds left to lift the Dubs over the Chicago Bulls with a final score of 129-128 for the squad’s first win of the season.

Through the final 3:49 of the game, the Warriors out-scored the Bulls 17-7 including 10 points from Curry and the game-winning shot from Lee.

As Lee said after the game as he walked off the court, the team “went out there and fought to the end. Literally until the buzzer went off.”

It was a hard-earned victory for the team as they overcame a number of obstacles.

Chicago’s core of scorers in Zach LaVine (33 points), Lauri Markkanen (23) and Coby White (20) each made four three-pointers in the game. Markkanen was especially hot as he was 7-of-13 from the field including 4-of-7 from distance, but an injury forced the seven-foot shooting forward to leave the game with 3:22 left.

The Warriors on the other hand struggled to overcome a rough shooting night from the three-point line. Though he went 0-for-6 from three-point range, Kelly Oubre Jr. managed to contribute on the defensive end with a team-high 11 rebounds and four steals. Curry also had a slow start: he posted just 11 points on 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

But the “Curry Flurry” came in the second half as the two-time MVP got the hot hand and put up 25 second half points, keeping the Warriors from never going down by more than 10 to Chicago and setting up the eventual game-winner for Lee.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 36 Oubre Jr. - 11 Curry - 6 Wiggins - 19 Wiggins - 9 Wanamaker - 5 Paschall - 15 Toscano-Anderson - 5 Wiggins / Looney - 4



CHI Points Rebounds Assists LeVine - 33 Carter Jr. - 13 White - 5 Markkanen - 23 Hutchinson - 8 Carter Jr. / Hutchinson - 4 Carter Jr. - 22 3 Tied - 7 3 Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Lee finished with 4-of-5 three-point shots to account for his 12 points on the night, while Andrew Wiggins ended with a 19-point effort including two three-pointers made.

It was also a momentous night for Curry as he found not one, but two ways to etch his name in the record books. With his first three pointer of the night, he became just the third player in NBA history to reach the plateau of 2,500 career three-pointers made, joining Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie Miller (2,560) in the feat.

The Dubs’ guard also made all nine of his free throw attempts, extending his streak of made free throws in a row up to 64. That set a new franchise record for consecutive shots made for the charity stripe, eclipsing the mark held by Rick Barry who made 60 consecutive in 1976.