Dubs Suffer Season-Opening Loss in Brooklyn

The Warriors tipped off their season with a 125-99 loss in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Stephen Curry posted 20 points, 10 assists in the defeat.

Despite early effort by the Dubs, the 4-2 lead generated by Stephen Curry and James Wiseman’s first buckets of the game was the last lead the Dubs had as the Nets’ combination of former Warrior Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert proved to be a scoring machine. The Brooklyn trio finished with 68 points on the night while Curry (20 points), Wiseman (19) and Wiggins (13) were the only Dubs to score in double figures.

Wiseman, the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, drew the start and scored his first bucket 49 seconds into his pro debut, jamming home a two-handed dunk off of an Andrew Wiggins dish. By the end of the night, the rookie added six rebounds and two steals along with his first NBA three-pointer.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Wiseman became the youngest player (19 years, 266 days old) ever to start for the Warriors at center on Opening Night. He was also the first rookie center for the Warriors to start the season opener since Todd Fuller in 1996.

Also putting their energy on display in the first quarter were Marquese Chriss and new Warrior Kelly Oubre Jr.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 20 Chriss - 8 Curry - 10 Wiseman - 19 Oubre Jr. / Lee - 7 Poole / Wanamaker - 3 Wiggins - 13 Wiseman - 6 4 Tied - 2



BKN Points Rebounds Assists Irivng - 26 Jordan - 11 LeVert - 5 Durant - 22 LeVert - 9 Irving / Dinwiddie - 4 LeVert - 20 Allen / Harris - 7 Durant - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Chriss continued his solid shooting from beyond the arc he found in the preseason as he combined with Curry for back-to-back three-pointers to close out the first quarter. And as he had done in the preseason on several occasions, Oubre Jr. worked the offensive boards and cleaned up for his teammates with a put-back dunk.

so nice, we gotta watch it twicehttps://t.co/ZzDTSMEEJI pic.twitter.com/EC5u8gVdGI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 23, 2020

Chriss led the team with eight rebounds to go along with nine points, while Oubre Jr. and Damion Lee tied with seven rebounds.

The Opening Night matchup marked the first of four games the squad will play in the first week of the NBA season. The Dubs are right back at it on Christmas Day with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (11:30 am, ABC).

