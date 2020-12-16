Dubs Drop Preseason Tilt to Kings

The Warriors worked their way back from a 19-point deficit in their Tuesday night matchup with the Sacramento Kings, but a game-winning three by Sacramento’s Kyle Guy sealed a 114-113 preseason loss for the squad.

It came down to the wire as the Warriors held a two point lead in the final second of Tuesday night’s preseason matchup, but it wasn’t enough as Sacramento Kings guard Kyle Guy ended the contest with a game-winning three-pointer to seal a 114-113 loss for the Dubs.

The Warriors were as far down as 19 points in the game, but a fourth quarter push led by Damion Lee (seven points, two assists in the game), Marquese Chriss (17 points, nine rebounds) and rookie Nico Mannion (two points, four assists, two steals) helped the Dubs work their way into four-point lead during the final quarter.

Despite the united effort, the Warriors were unable to prevent Guy’s final shot from falling and handing the team their first preseason loss of the campaign.

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 29 points in 28 minutes of play along with four rebounds, four assists and three steals. He also started the game by scoring 11 of the Dubs’ first 15 points including splashing three of his first four three-point attempts. Chriss, who made no more than one trey in a game all of last season, caught the hot hand from deep as well and made three of his four attempts from three-point distance in the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 29 Chriss - 9 5 Tied - 4 Chriss - 17 4 Tied - 4 Wanamaker - 3 Wiggins / Oubre Jr. - 12 Curry - 4 3 Tied - 2



SAC Points Rebounds Assists Guy - 20 Whiteside - 9 Fox - 5 Hield - 18 Holmes - 7 4 Tied - 3 Fox - 17 Barnes / Bjelica - 6 Hield / Kaminsky - 2 More Stats | Highlights

Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. both finished with 12 points; Wiggins added four assists, two steals, and three blocks with Oubre chipping in five rebounds as well. Rounding out the double-figure scorers for the team was offseason free agent acquisition Brad Wanamaker who finished with 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 18 minutes off the bench.

The Dubs will wrap up their preseason with one more game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday (NBCSBA, ESPN, 6 p.m.) and prepare to tip off the regular season shortly thereafter on Dec. 22 against the Brooklyn Nets.