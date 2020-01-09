Dubs Unable to Hold Back Bucks
Alec Burks Leads Dubs With 19 Points, Alen Smailagic Scores Career-High 10 Points
Though the Warriors held the Milwaukee Bucks to 22 percent shooting from three-point distance (9-for-41), it was not enough as the squad fell 107-08 on Wednesday at Chase Center.
The Dubs mounted a fourth quarter comeback with an 8-0 run that included back-to-back three-point shots from Glenn Robinson III, followed immediately by a Ky Bowman steal leading to a dunk. With 1:51 left in the game, the Dubs found themselves down just 101-96.
Despite the final push by the Warriors, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe went 6-for-6 from the free throw line down the stretch to withstand the Dubs’ comeback. The Warriors’ loss now makes six in a row for the squad.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Burks - 19
|Cauley-Stein - 11
|Green - 8
|Robinson III / Lee - 15
|Green - 8
|Burks - 7
|Spellman - 11
|Robinson III - 7
|Lee - 4
|
MIL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Antetokounmpo - 30
|Antetokounmpo - 13
|Middleton - 6
|Middleton - 21
|Middleton / Connaughton - 7
|Antetokounmpo / DiVincenzo - 4
|Bledsoe - 16
|DiVincenzo - 5
|Korver - 3
Alec Burks led the Dubs with 15 points to go with five rebounds and seven assists. Robinson III, who was also celebrating his birthday on Thursday, finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Willie Cauley-Stein finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Rookie Smailagic also posted his first career double-digit scoring game with 10 points, eight of which he scored in the second quarter.
More Notables ...
- Golden State falls to 6-13 at home this season and 2-9 vs. the Eastern Conference overall.
- Golden State is now 0-12 this season when scoring 99-or-fewer points.
- Warriors reserves have now scored 43-or-more points in four consecutive games (46 tonight) and are averaging 53.0 points over the span of the last four games.
- Prior to tonight’s contest, it had been 50 years since the Warriors and Bucks had played each other in the city of San Francisco, a 109-102 Bucks win at the San Francisco Civic Auditorium on February 18, 1970.
- Milwaukee recorded a season-low two second chance points.
- Willie Cauley-Stein recorded his second double-double of the season, posting 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
- Alen Smailagic notched a career-high 10 points in 11 minutes as a reserve, also marking the first double-figure scoring game of his career (previous high: seven, two times).
- Alec Burks extended a now-career long streak of 24-straight made free throws (six-of-six tonight), his previous long free throw streak was 23 (10/21/17 to 11/22/17)... He scored a team-high 19 points, dishing out seven assists, one shy of his season-high tally (eight on 12/23 vs. MIN).
- Glenn Robinson lll celebrated his 26th birthday today, playing on his birthday for the second time as a professional (2016 with Indiana)... He finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.
