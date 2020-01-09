Dubs Unable to Hold Back Bucks

Though the Warriors held the Milwaukee Bucks to 22 percent shooting from three-point distance (9-for-41), it was not enough as the squad fell 107-08 on Wednesday at Chase Center.

The Dubs mounted a fourth quarter comeback with an 8-0 run that included back-to-back three-point shots from Glenn Robinson III, followed immediately by a Ky Bowman steal leading to a dunk. With 1:51 left in the game, the Dubs found themselves down just 101-96.

Despite the final push by the Warriors, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe went 6-for-6 from the free throw line down the stretch to withstand the Dubs’ comeback. The Warriors’ loss now makes six in a row for the squad.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Burks - 19 Cauley-Stein - 11 Green - 8 Robinson III / Lee - 15 Green - 8 Burks - 7 Spellman - 11 Robinson III - 7 Lee - 4



MIL Points Rebounds Assists Antetokounmpo - 30 Antetokounmpo - 13 Middleton - 6 Middleton - 21 Middleton / Connaughton - 7 Antetokounmpo / DiVincenzo - 4 Bledsoe - 16 DiVincenzo - 5 Korver - 3



Alec Burks led the Dubs with 15 points to go with five rebounds and seven assists. Robinson III, who was also celebrating his birthday on Thursday, finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Willie Cauley-Stein finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Rookie Smailagic also posted his first career double-digit scoring game with 10 points, eight of which he scored in the second quarter.

