Game Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 12/25/19

The Dubs' homestand continues Wednesday against the Houston Rockets with a special Christmas tipoff time of 2 p.m.

presented by



Wednesday, December 25

2:00 p.m.

FIND TICKETS

WATCH: ABC

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. RocketsWednesday, December 252:00 p.m.WATCH: ABCRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

HOMESTAND CONTINUES WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Christmas hits Warriors Ground as the Dubs host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday for a special 2 p.m. tip off. This will be the seventh-straight year that the Warriors play on Christmas Day, but the first in franchise history in San Francisco. The holiday matinee will also be the second time the squads go head-to-head this season, but the first time the Rockets make their way into Chase Center. The Dubs head into this game riding two straight wins, the most recent of which came Monday night as Alec Burks had 25 points to help lead the Warriors to a win over the Timberwolves.

With special performances and guest appearances, Christmas at Chase Center will be filled with holiday cheer. Find tickets for this matchup here, and check out the transportation guide for access to the arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs withstood a late push from the Minnesota Timberwolves to claim a 113-104 victory Monday at Chase Center, securing the squad's first back-to-back wins of the 2019-20 campaign. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW HOU 7-24 21-9 15th in West 3rd in West PTS: 104.9 (26th) PTS: 120.2 (2nd) REB: 43.6 (23rd) REB: 47.2 (5th) AST: 23.9 (15th) AST: 21.6 (26th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: D’Angelo Russell, Damion Lee, Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green and Willie Cauley-Stein

HOU: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, PJ Tucker, Danuel House Jr. and Clint Capela INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Eric Paschall is questionable. Ky Bowman and Alen Smailagic are on G League assignment. Team Notes

HOU: Gerald Green (foot) and Eric Gordon (knee) are out. Thabo Sefolosha (illness) and Nene (hip) are questionable). Team Notes

BURKS CONTINUES TO ROLL

Last time the Warriors played the Rockets, Alec Burks came off the bench to score 28 points on 10-for-18 shooting, marking the highest scoring performance by a Dubs reserve in two and a half years. That was no one-off performance for the first-year Warrior, who tallied 25 points, his 13th straight game in double figures, and a season-high eight assists in a starting assignment on Monday night against Minnesota. This came after another big game is the Dubs’ win on Friday in which he finished with 18 points against the New Orleans Pelicans. During his 13-game streak, Burks has averaged 17.5 points per game on 57 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists with 1.8 steals per game, surpassing any and all previous season-high averages for the nine-year NBA veteran.

TEAM LEADERS GSW HOU PTS: Burks (15.9) PTS: Harden (38.6) REB: Cauley-Stein (6.4) REB: Capela (14.5) AST: Burks (3.1) AST: Harden (7.4)

HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Houston Rockets enter Wednesday’s game riding a four-game win streak, including three wins in a row on their current road trip. The team includes one of the most prolific scoring backcourts in the NBA with Russell Westbrook and James Harden: they account for a combined 62.5 points of the Rockets’ 120.2 points per game, a team point total that is the second best in the NBA. Besides the guard duo, 25-year-old center Clint Capela continues to demonstrate his athleticism as he averages a 14 point, 14.5 rebound double-double to go with two blocks per game while keeping pace with a Rockets team that likes to get out in transition quickly. Houston’s fast-paced offense is centered around running to the three point line as the team leads the league in treys attempted and made, but shoot at 35.1 percent clip. However, the Warriors have struggled guarding the three-point shot this year, as proven in their first matchup with the Rockets this season when Austin Rivers went 4-for-4 from distance against the Dubs.