Warriors Struggle in Sunday's Loss to Kings

The Warriors played the Kings close in the first half, but Sacramento pulled away in the second half and handed the Dubs a 100-79 defeat on Sunday evening at Chase Center.

Golden State struggled on both ends of the floor as they shot 39 percent on the night and committed 20 turnovers, all while allowing the Kings to shoot a season-high 60.3 percent from the field.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Cauley-Stein - 14 Chriss - 6 Russell - 8 Lee - 13 Cauley-Stein / Lee - 5 Lee - 5 Burks - 11 Robinson III - 3 Green / Burks - 3



SAC Points Rebounds Assists Bogdanovich - 25 Bagley III - 6 Bogdanovich / Joseph - 5 Hield - 19 3 Tied - 5 Hield / Bjelica - 4 Bagley III - 17 Hield / Ferrell - 4 Barnes - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

A 28-9 Sacramento run that spanned eight minutes over the first and second quarters put the Warriors in an early hole, but the Dubs would follow that with their own 14-1 run to bring the Dubs within three in the second period.

However, Sacramento came out of the break with a 22-8 run to send the Warriors as far down as 23 points, a lead the Warriors were unable to surmount.

Willie Cauley-Stein, who played for the Kings his first four seasons in the NBA, finished the night with 14 points, five rebounds and six steals against his former team. Damion Lee drew his first start of the season and posted 13 points, five rebounds, and a season-high five assists in the effort.

The team heads north for a Wednesday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers (7 p.m., NBCSBA) before returning home for a five-game homestand that tips off on Friday night against New Orleans.

