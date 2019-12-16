Warriors Struggle in Sunday's Loss to Kings
Willie Cauley-Stein Leads Dubs with 14 Points, Six Steals
The Warriors played the Kings close in the first half, but Sacramento pulled away in the second half and handed the Dubs a 100-79 defeat on Sunday evening at Chase Center.
Golden State struggled on both ends of the floor as they shot 39 percent on the night and committed 20 turnovers, all while allowing the Kings to shoot a season-high 60.3 percent from the field.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Cauley-Stein - 14
|Chriss - 6
|Russell - 8
|Lee - 13
|Cauley-Stein / Lee - 5
|Lee - 5
|Burks - 11
|Robinson III - 3
|Green / Burks - 3
SAC
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Bogdanovich - 25
|Bagley III - 6
|Bogdanovich / Joseph - 5
|Hield - 19
|3 Tied - 5
|Hield / Bjelica - 4
|Bagley III - 17
|Hield / Ferrell - 4
|Barnes - 3
A 28-9 Sacramento run that spanned eight minutes over the first and second quarters put the Warriors in an early hole, but the Dubs would follow that with their own 14-1 run to bring the Dubs within three in the second period.
However, Sacramento came out of the break with a 22-8 run to send the Warriors as far down as 23 points, a lead the Warriors were unable to surmount.
Willie Cauley-Stein, who played for the Kings his first four seasons in the NBA, finished the night with 14 points, five rebounds and six steals against his former team. Damion Lee drew his first start of the season and posted 13 points, five rebounds, and a season-high five assists in the effort.
Up Next for the Dubs
The team heads north for a Wednesday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers (7 p.m., NBCSBA) before returning home for a five-game homestand that tips off on Friday night against New Orleans.
- Tonight’s loss snapped Golden State’s five-game winning streak over Sacramento... Prior to tonight, the Warriors last lost to the Kings on March 16, 2018 (98-93) in Oakland.
- The Warriors scored a season-low tying 79 points (previous:12/2 at ATL), falling to 0-9 this season when scoring 99-or- fewer points.
- Prior to tonight, the last time the Golden State and Sacramento franchises faced each other in San Francisco was on February 25, 1967, where the San Francisco Warriors fell, 129-116, to the Cincinnati Royals (played at the San Francisco Civic Auditorium).
- The Kings committed a season-high 29 turnovers, the most turnovers in a game this season in the NBA.
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ 355th consecutive sellout, passing the Sacramento Kings (354-straight sellouts) for sole possession of the 11th-longest sellout streak in league history.
- Damion Lee tallied his second-straight game scoring in double figures (13 tonight) and seventh such game overall this season... In his first start of the season (and with the Warriors) he added five rebounds and a season-high five assists.
- Willie Cauley-Stein recorded a season-high six steals (previous: three on 11/17 at NOP), adding a team-high 14 points, his first game this season leading the team in scoring.
- D’Angelo Russell dished out a season-high-tying eight assists (six times), adding eight points.
- Alec Burks posted 11 points, his 10th consecutive outing scoring 10-or-more points... He is averaging 15.7 points per game over that span.
