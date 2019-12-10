Cold Shooting Night Costs Dubs in Return Home

The Warriors returned home from a five-game road trip and shot 38.5 percent from the floor in a 110-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at Chase Center.

Despite shooting just 33 percent and being down 54-47 by the end of the first half, the Warriors mounted third quarter omeback to work their way to within one point of the Grizzlies with 6:47 left in the frame. However, Memphis went on a 20-8 run from that point on to expand their lead and eventually deal the Warriors the loss in their first game back.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell / Burks - 18 Cauley-Stein / Robinson III - 8 Russell - 7 Cauley-Stein - 17 Burks - 7 Burks - 6 Green - 16 Chriss - 5 Green - 5



MEM Points Rebounds Assists Morant - 26 Valanciunas - 10 Morant / Jones - 7 Brooks - 17 Crowder - 9 Valanciunas - 4 Jackson Jr. - 16 Hill / Melton - 4 Hill / Melton - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Alec Burks and D’Angelo Russell finished as the Dubs leading scorers with 18 points each; Burks added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals as well. Willie Cauley-Stein posted 17 points, his highest since output since joining the Warriors.

The Warriors will be back on the hardwood Wednesday night when the New York Knicks make their sole trip to Chase Center this season (7:30 p.m. tipoff, NBCSBA). The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Kevon Looney Stormtrooper Bobblehead.

