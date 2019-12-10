Cold Shooting Night Costs Dubs in Return Home
D'Angelo Russell and Alec Burks Finish With 18 Points Each Monday Night
The Warriors returned home from a five-game road trip and shot 38.5 percent from the floor in a 110-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at Chase Center.
Despite shooting just 33 percent and being down 54-47 by the end of the first half, the Warriors mounted third quarter omeback to work their way to within one point of the Grizzlies with 6:47 left in the frame. However, Memphis went on a 20-8 run from that point on to expand their lead and eventually deal the Warriors the loss in their first game back.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Russell / Burks - 18
|Cauley-Stein / Robinson III - 8
|Russell - 7
|Cauley-Stein - 17
|Burks - 7
|Burks - 6
|Green - 16
|Chriss - 5
|Green - 5
|
MEM
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Morant - 26
|Valanciunas - 10
|Morant / Jones - 7
|Brooks - 17
|Crowder - 9
|Valanciunas - 4
|Jackson Jr. - 16
|Hill / Melton - 4
|Hill / Melton - 3
Alec Burks and D’Angelo Russell finished as the Dubs leading scorers with 18 points each; Burks added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals as well. Willie Cauley-Stein posted 17 points, his highest since output since joining the Warriors.
The Warriors will be back on the hardwood Wednesday night when the New York Knicks make their sole trip to Chase Center this season (7:30 p.m. tipoff, NBCSBA). The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Kevon Looney Stormtrooper Bobblehead.
More Notables ...
- Golden State’s five-game home-winning streak vs. Memphis was snapped as the Warriors fell to 5-20 overall and 2-8 at Chase Center.
- The Warriors fell to 0-8 this season when allowing their opponent to shoot 50 percent-or-better from the field (.500 by Memphis in tonight’s game).
- Draymond Green posted a season-high tying 16 points (16 on 10/28 at NOP) with three rebounds, five assists and a season-high three blocks (previous: 2 on 11/27 vs. CHI).
- Alec Burks recorded his seventh consecutive game scoring in double figures (tallied a team-high-tying 18 points tonight), and tallied seven rebounds, six assists and two steals ... He is averaging 16.6 points per game over that seven-game span.
- Jacob Evans lll returned to action, having missed the team’s previous 21 games due to a left adductor strain (last appeared in a game on 10/28 at NOP)... He played 11 minutes, scoring two points.
