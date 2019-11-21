Dubs Unable to Overcome Mavs’ Big First Quarter

Paschall Leads Dubs With 22 Points, Bowman Adds 16 in Start
Posted: Nov 20, 2019

The Warriors’ night got off with to a rough start when Draymond Green was ruled out with right heel soreness following pregame warmups, and it didn't get any better during a 142-94 loss in Dallas on Wednesday.

Playing with the NBA bare minimum of eight players, the Warriors fell behind, big, early. The Mavericks opened the game with an 8-0 spurt and that eventually grew to a 44-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

TEAM LEADERS


GSW
Points Rebounds Assists
Paschall - 22 Paschall - 7 Poole - 7
Bowman - 16 Spellman - 6 Burks - 4
4 Tied - 11 Chriss / Robinson III - 5 Chriss / Bowman - 2


DAL
Points Rebounds Assists
Doncic - 35 Doncic / Porzingis - 10 Doncic - 11
Hardway, Jr. - 20 Marjanovic / Kleber - 6 Brunson - 5
Brunson - 15 Brunson - 5 Hardaway, Jr. - 4

Eric Paschall led the Dubs with 22 points and seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough to keep up with Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who started with 22 points on 5-of-6 from three-point range in the first quarter on the way to a 35 point, 10 rebound, 11 assist triple-double.

Next up: the Dubs wrap-up their road trip with a Friday night tilt against the Utah Jazz (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA).

