Dubs Unable to Overcome Mavs’ Big First Quarter
Paschall Leads Dubs With 22 Points, Bowman Adds 16 in Start
Dubs fall to Dallas Mavericks 142-94 after allowing 44 points in first quarter.
The Warriors’ night got off with to a rough start when Draymond Green was ruled out with right heel soreness following pregame warmups, and it didn't get any better during a 142-94 loss in Dallas on Wednesday.
Playing with the NBA bare minimum of eight players, the Warriors fell behind, big, early. The Mavericks opened the game with an 8-0 spurt and that eventually grew to a 44-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Paschall - 22
|Paschall - 7
|Poole - 7
|Bowman - 16
|Spellman - 6
|Burks - 4
|4 Tied - 11
|Chriss / Robinson III - 5
|Chriss / Bowman - 2
|
DAL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Doncic - 35
|Doncic / Porzingis - 10
|Doncic - 11
|Hardway, Jr. - 20
|Marjanovic / Kleber - 6
|Brunson - 5
|Brunson - 15
|Brunson - 5
|Hardaway, Jr. - 4
Eric Paschall led the Dubs with 22 points and seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough to keep up with Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who started with 22 points on 5-of-6 from three-point range in the first quarter on the way to a 35 point, 10 rebound, 11 assist triple-double.
Next up: the Dubs wrap-up their road trip with a Friday night tilt against the Utah Jazz (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA).
