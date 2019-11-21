Dubs Unable to Overcome Mavs’ Big First Quarter

Dubs fall to Dallas Mavericks 142-94 after allowing 44 points in first quarter.

The Warriors’ night got off with to a rough start when Draymond Green was ruled out with right heel soreness following pregame warmups, and it didn't get any better during a 142-94 loss in Dallas on Wednesday.

Playing with the NBA bare minimum of eight players, the Warriors fell behind, big, early. The Mavericks opened the game with an 8-0 spurt and that eventually grew to a 44-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Paschall - 22 Paschall - 7 Poole - 7 Bowman - 16 Spellman - 6 Burks - 4 4 Tied - 11 Chriss / Robinson III - 5 Chriss / Bowman - 2



DAL Points Rebounds Assists Doncic - 35 Doncic / Porzingis - 10 Doncic - 11 Hardway, Jr. - 20 Marjanovic / Kleber - 6 Brunson - 5 Brunson - 15 Brunson - 5 Hardaway, Jr. - 4 More Stats | Highlights

Eric Paschall led the Dubs with 22 points and seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough to keep up with Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who started with 22 points on 5-of-6 from three-point range in the first quarter on the way to a 35 point, 10 rebound, 11 assist triple-double.

Paschall throws it down with authority pic.twitter.com/tz29pPdmMl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 21, 2019

Next up: the Dubs wrap-up their road trip with a Friday night tilt against the Utah Jazz (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA).