Dubs Ride Big Second Quarter in Win Over Memphis

Dubs claim their third win of the season with a 114-95 vicotry over the Memphis Grizzlies. Alec Burks led all scorers with 29 points.

After ending the first quarter down 30-28 of Tuesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors went on a 28-8 run that covered over eight minutes of the second quarter. The Dubs got as far ahead as 20 points during the run, which would prove to be enough distance for the Warriors to claim their third win of the season with the 114-95 victory over the Grizzlies, ending their seven-game losing streak.

Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III led the scoring push for the Dubs through the first half, posting a combined 31 points through the first 24 minutes. But as much as their scoring fueled the Dubs’ run, Marquese Chriss came out highly active as well as the beneficiary of two alley-oop passes as well as getting two of his game-high four blocks in the second quarter.

The Dubs’ effort in the second frame allowed them to take the quarter 33-16 and the Warriors did not give up the lead for the remainder of the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Burks - 29 Green / Cauley-Stein - 10 Green - 11 Robinson III - 20 Burks - 8 Bowman - 5 Pashcall / Chriss - 17 Chriss / Spellman - 6 Cauley-Stein - 4



MEM Points Rebounds Assists Morant - 20 Crowder - 11 Morant - 6 Brooks - 18 Valanciunas - 6 3 Tied - 4 Clarke - 17 Anderson / Clarke - 5 Valanciunas / Clarke- 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors’ defense was especially active in this game as they finished with 10 blocks and 40 defensive rebounds. Memphis’ rookie standouts Ja Morant (20 points) and Brandon Clarke (17 points) were forced in to a combined 13-of-34 shooting for 38 percent on the night, below their season average of 53 percent.

Burks finished the game leading all scorers with 29 points with a perfect night from the free throw line (9-for-9) while adding eight rebounds. Robinson’s night started with a perfect 4-of-4 from the field with a 3-pointer, eventually finishing with 20 points (on 3-of-6 from three-point distance). Chriss’ final line consisted of 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and six rebounds.

The Warriors turn right around after this win and prepare for another game on Wednesday in Dallas (4:30 p.m., NBCSBA).