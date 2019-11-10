Thunder Outlast Dubs' Third Quarter Outburst

D'Angelo Russell scored 21 of the team’s final 23 points and finished with a career-high 52 points in a road loss to the Timberwolves on Friday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder came out hot against the Warriors on Saturday night just like they had in their previous meeting almost two weeks prior on October 27, at one point taking a 23-point lead over the Dubs with 2:39 left in the second quarter.

But even coming off an overtime game against the Minnesota Timberwolves the night before, the Warriors found the energy and ability to erase the deficit; the squad scored 41 points in the third quarter and tied the game 84-84 at the end of the frame, all capped-off by a D’Angelo Russell buzzer-beater.

Russell had 30 points through the first three quarters, but the Thunder turned up the defense on the Dubs guard, preventing Russell from scoring in the fourth quarter and forcing others to carry the scoring load. Try as the might, the Dubs were unable to keep up the momentum and fell to the Thunder 114-108.

Though the Warriors were able to outscore the Thunder in the paint 50-42, Oklahoma City’s shooting was too hot in this contest as the Thunder went 14-for-30 (46.7 percent) from distance, including perfect nights from rookie guard Darius Bazley (3-for-3) and forward Terrance Ferguson (2-for-2).

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell - 30 Lee - 7 Russell - 7 Burks - 23 Cauley-Stein - 6 Poole - 6 Robinson III - 18 Burks - 5 Burks - 4



OKC Points Rebounds Assists Gallinari - 21 Adams - 8 Paul - 9 2 Tied - 16 Schroder - 6 Schroder - 6 Adams - 13 3 Tied - 5 2 Tied - 3



Eric Paschall was a late scratch from the game with a right hip contusion, and fellow Villanova alumni Omari Spellman also missed the second half after spraining his left ankle.

But as has been the case for the Warriors of late, their substitutes filled-in and continued to contribute. Alec Burks drew the start in place of Paschall and posted 23 points in 37 minutes, while Willie Cauley-Stein (10 points, three blocks) and Marquese Chriss (10 points, two blocks) covered power forward and center responsibilities.

Next up, the Dubs return to the Bay Area and Chase Center for a Monday night matchup against the Utah Jazz which tips off at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific).

Also of Note ...