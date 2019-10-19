Curry’s 32 Points Fuels Dubs' Win in Preseason Finale

Dubs' 71 points in first half leads team to victory over Los Angeles Lakers in final preseason game.

The Dubs ended their preseason on a high note with a 124-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on the home hardwood at Chase Center on Friday night. A torrid first half in which the Warriors combined for 71 points on 40-percent shooting from beyond the arc (8-for-20) was enough to keep the Lakers at bay and secure the victory.

Stephen Curry came out firing in the first quarter and posted a quick 14 points, including a perfect seven-for-seven from the free throw line. However, it was not enough to hold-off an equally hot start from the Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who had 14 points of his own. After the first 12 minutes, the Dubs found themselves down 32-31.

But when the second quarter started, D’Angelo Russell caught fire. He led the charge in the frame by dropping 12 points in under nine minutes of action. Adding to the scoring in the quarter was Glenn Robinson III, who started at small forward, as he posted seven points in the frame as well.

But leave it to Curry to cap-off the second quarter in style: with the clock winding-down, the Dubs played a quick inside-out game where Draymond Green passed the ball from the top of the key to Marquese Chriss in the paint, who quickly fired the rock into the lower corner where Curry was posted. The result was a buzzer-beating splash that capped-off a 40-point quarter for the Dubs, giving the squad a 71-56 lead heading into halftime.

That scoring outburst would be enough for the Dubs as they maintained the lead the remainder of the night and sealing one final victory before heading into the regular season.

When all was said and done, the Dubs’ backcourt tandem of Curry and Russell had both splashed their way to six buckets made from beyond-the-arc each; Curry led all scorers with 32 points, with Russell posting his highest-scoring outing of the preseason at 29 points.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 32 Green - 12 Curry - 6 Russell - 29 Spellman - 9 Chriss - 5 Robinson - 13 Chriss - 7 Russell/Green - 3



LAL Points Rebounds Assists Norvell Jr. - 29 Cacok - 10 Jackson - 9 Caldwell-Pope - 25 Antetokounmpo - 6 Cacok/Dudley - 4 Cacok - 16 Dudley - 5 Norvell Jr. - 3



The Dubs tallied a total of 15 steals on the night, with Draymond Green (nine points, 12 rebounds) and Marquese Chriss (nine points, seven rebounds) each swiping three. Robinson added two steals en route to a 13-point, six-rebound outing, and rookie Eric Paschall added two steals of his own with 11 points and seven rebounds.

With the the exhibition games now over, the Dubs have less than a week to prepare for the real deal: Opening Night at Chase Center on October 24 when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. All fans in attendance will receive a t-shirt on a night full of festivities. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with tip-off following at 7:30 p.m.