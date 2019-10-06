Dubs Drop Preseason Opener

Dub Nation got their first look at the Warriors in their new home on Saturday night. The young squad took to the floor at Chase Center for the first time; and while it wasn’t the outcome they were hoping for, it was still a huge moment for the franchise.

Doors are officially open to #DubNation



Welcome home. pic.twitter.com/idwhWIK9D6 — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 5, 2019

Fittingly, it was Curry who sank the first bucket for the Dubs at Chase Center; a textbook mid-range jumper. But, while Curry dropped a team-high 18 points, the bench stepped up and took advantage of the minutes they had on the hardwood. Rookies Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall made their NBA debuts with 17 points and 11 points respectively.