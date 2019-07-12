Second Half Struggles Sink Dubs in Summer League Finale

In an exhilarating consolation round matchup, the Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 88-87 on Friday. The squad started out strong, with a vigorous defensive effort earning the Dubs 24-point lead going into the half. However despite their spirited hustle, the Warriors were unable to sustain the lead in the second half, ultimately dropping their fifth and final Summer League game.

Dubs forward Travis Wear was a force on both ends of the court, tallying 16 points and seven rebounds while shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the line. Center Ebuka Izundu maintained his presence in the paint, adding 14 points and a team-high of 11 rebounds, while Julian Washburn added 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting (75.0 percent). However, it was the leading efforts of Kevin McClain that helped the Dubs stay competitive throughout the contest; he recorded a game-high 24 points to go with four steals, including closing out the first half with a bang.

Kevin McClain closes the half with a bang



@NBATV pic.twitter.com/Bs5X4SAk2N — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 12, 2019

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: McClain (24)

REB: Izundu (11)

AST: Toscano-Anderson (5) LAL

PTS: Caroline (20)

REB: Wear (9)

AST: Miller-McIntyre (5) Box Score

Though the Warriors will not be participating in the eight-team Summer League tournament, the team finishes 3-2 to close out this year’s action.