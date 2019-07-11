Dubs Defeat Nuggets in Final Preliminary Round Game

In a fourth quarter comeback, the Dubs took a 73-69 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, finishing with their third victory of preliminary play in Las Vegas. Though the Warriors struggled to get ahead of the Nuggets early on, the Dubs used a 23-5 run to turn the game around in the final minutes of the contest.

It was a combined scoring effort by the Warriors’ backcourt, with Jacob Evans tallying a team-high 17 points and Jordan Poole recording 12 points and six rebounds. Forward Dedric Lawson also grabbed six rebounds and served up a team-high of four assists for the evening. Additionally, the playmaking efforts of Juan Toscano Anderson were undeniable, as the former Santa Cruz Warrior protected both sides of the ball, scratching ten points on 5-for-7 shooting while grabbing five rebounds, snapping four steals and recording three blocks.

"The degree of difficulty was out of sight "@juanonjuan10 x #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/ilxubFksfA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 11, 2019

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Evans (17)

REB: 2 Tied (6)

AST: Lawson (4) DEN

PTS: Vanderbilt (20)

REB: Vanderbilt (17)

AST: Goodwin (5) Box Score

The Dubs maintained the competitive edge until the final seconds of the game, closing out their fourth and final preliminary Summer League game on a high-note. The squad now waits to see if their Summer League stint will continue into tournament play.