Poole’s 23 Leads Dubs in Win Over Lakers

Warriors rookie Jordan Poole got hot in the second quarter, shifting momentum in a 88-80 win over the Lakers on Sunday night at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

It was a slow start for the Dubs in this one, falling as far down as nine points early and being held without a three-pointer in first quarter. After being held scoreless for the first 10 minutes of the game, Poole got it going and fueled a 13-2 second quarter run. That scoring surge, as well as a late sequence in which an Alen Smailagic block on the defensive end led to a Poole three-point splash, would be enough to for the Dubs to seal the team’s second win in a row.

quick bucket for your timeline



@NBATV pic.twitter.com/nu5d5eDaac — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 9, 2019

Poole finished with 23 points on 7-of-15, knocking down three shots from Boston’s the arc and three steals. Jacob Evans stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five rebounds, eight assists and a block while running point for the squad. Forward Dedric Lawson was efficient in his 20 minutes off the bench, contributing 11 points and seven rebounds.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Poole (23)

REB: Lawson (7)

AST: Evans (8) LAL

PTS: Caroline (27)

REB: 2 Tied (10)

AST: Miller-McIntyre (10) Box Score

Now 2-1 in Las Vegas, the Warriors will close out preliminary round play with a Wednesday night tilt with the Nuggets Tune-in at 8:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Warriors Sound and the Warriors App to catch all the action.