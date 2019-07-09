Poole’s 23 Leads Dubs in Win Over Lakers
Jacob Evans adds 12 points and 8 assists
Warriors rookie Jordan Poole got hot in the second quarter, shifting momentum in a 88-80 win over the Lakers on Sunday night at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
It was a slow start for the Dubs in this one, falling as far down as nine points early and being held without a three-pointer in first quarter. After being held scoreless for the first 10 minutes of the game, Poole got it going and fueled a 13-2 second quarter run. That scoring surge, as well as a late sequence in which an Alen Smailagic block on the defensive end led to a Poole three-point splash, would be enough to for the Dubs to seal the team’s second win in a row.
Poole finished with 23 points on 7-of-15, knocking down three shots from Boston’s the arc and three steals. Jacob Evans stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five rebounds, eight assists and a block while running point for the squad. Forward Dedric Lawson was efficient in his 20 minutes off the bench, contributing 11 points and seven rebounds.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
PTS: Poole (23)
REB: Lawson (7)
AST: Evans (8)
LAL
PTS: Caroline (27)
REB: 2 Tied (10)
AST: Miller-McIntyre (10)
Now 2-1 in Las Vegas, the Warriors will close out preliminary round play with a Wednesday night tilt with the Nuggets Tune-in at 8:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Warriors Sound and the Warriors App to catch all the action.
