Dubs Down Raptors in Las Vegas

Saturday night featured a seesaw matchup featuring young Golden State and Toronto squads. Though the Dubs trailed 38-31 at the half after shooting under 30-percent from floor and 25-percent from beyond the arc, the Warriors came back thanks to a 19-3 run in the 3rd and eventually won the contest 80-71.

Jacob Evans was aggressive early and notched a game-high nine points through the first half; he would continue push on the offensive end and finish the night with 24 points on 47-percent shooting to go with eight rebounds and four assists. Rookies Jordan Poole added 21 points and with two steals, while Alen Smailagic contributed across the board with six points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one block.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Evans (24)

REB: 2 Tied (8)

AST: 2 Tied (6) TOR

PTS: Boucher (21)

REB: Boucher (13)

AST: 3 Tied (3) Box Score

The Dubs get a day off before their next game on Monday when they face-off with Southern California rival Los Angeles Lakers Monday at 8:30 p.m. (Pacific).