Rookie Paschall Scores 18 in Second Game of California Classic

The Warriors took their second loss in as many days as they dropped Game 2 of the California Classic 100-90 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Though the Dubs came out firing with an early 15-4 lead thanks to early energy from Damian Jones (10 points, eight rebounds, two blocks) and Malachi Richardson (nine points, 3-for-4 on treys), the Lakers scored 15 points on 11 Warriors turnovers in the second quarter and would not give up the lead the entire second half.

All three Warriors 2019 draft picks scored in double digits, including Eric Paschall who led the team with 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line en route to 10 points on the night, while Alen Smailagic put up numbers across the board: 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 18 minutes.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Paschall (18)

REB: Jones (8)

AST: Evans (4) LAL

PTS: Norvell Jr. (20)

REB: Cacok (12)

AST: Young (7) Box Score

The Dubs have one more game in the California Classic: a high noon showdown against the Miami Heat. Tune in on Warriors Sound at 12 p.m. (Pacific) to listen to the action.