Game 5 Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets

The Western Conference Semis return to Warriors Ground with the series tied 2-2.



powered by



Wednesday, May 8

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

WATCH: TNT

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Game 4: Warriors vs. RocketsWednesday, May 87:30 p.m.Oracle ArenaWATCH: TNTRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

HOMEWARD BOUND

After taking their second consecutive loss in Houston, the Warriors return home to the Bay Area tied 2-2 with the Rockets in the Western Conference Series. The Dubs have lost the second quarter and been out-rebounded on both road games, so they will look to adjust for Wednesday’s game; it will be a critical one as the Warriors look to reclaim the momentum in the series in front of their home crowd.

LAST TIME OUT

Even though the Warriors starters totaled 97 points, the team fell just short in a down-to-the-wire 112-108 loss in Houston. » Full Recap