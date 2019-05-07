Game 5 Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets

Posted: May 06, 2019
Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets
Wednesday, May 8
7:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
WATCH: TNT
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

HOMEWARD BOUND
After taking their second consecutive loss in Houston, the Warriors return home to the Bay Area tied 2-2 with the Rockets in the Western Conference Series. The Dubs have lost the second quarter and been out-rebounded on both road games, so they will look to adjust for Wednesday’s game; it will be a critical one as the Warriors look to reclaim the momentum in the series in front of their home crowd.

LAST TIME OUT
Even though the Warriors starters totaled 97 points, the team fell just short in a down-to-the-wire 112-108 loss in Houston. » Full Recap

NEXT UP:
