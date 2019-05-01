Game 3 Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets

Posted: Apr 30, 2019
Game 3: Warriors vs. Rockets
Saturday, May 4
5:30 p.m.
Toyota Center
Houston, TX

WATCH: ABC
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPNR, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

RETURN OF THE ROAD WARRIORS
After finishing the regular season tied for the best road record in the NBA (27-14), the Warriors went 3-0 on the road in their first round playoff series with the Clippers. Now, the Dubs hope for that road magic to continue in Houston as the Dubs visit the Rockets on Saturday for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Dubs protected their home court in the first two games of the series and head into Houston up 2-0 in the series. Now with three full days between games, the Warriors will look to activate that ‘Road Warrior’ mentality and take command of the series on the road.

LAST TIME OUT
The Dubs held it down on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena, earning a 115-109 victory over the Houston Rockets and gaining a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

Playoff Ranks
GSW HOU
57-25 53-29
1st in West 4th in West
PTS: 120.8 (1st) PTS: 106.3 (8th)
REB: 44.9 (6th) REB: 41.1 (13th)
AST: 29.4 (1st) AST: 17.6 (16th)

