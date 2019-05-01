Game 3 Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets

The road Warriors are back at it again as they head to Houston on Saturday for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.



RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPNR, Warriors Mobile App and Game 3: Warriors vs. RocketsSaturday, May 45:30 p.m.Toyota CenterHouston, TXWATCH: ABCRADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPNR, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

RETURN OF THE ROAD WARRIORS

After finishing the regular season tied for the best road record in the NBA (27-14), the Warriors went 3-0 on the road in their first round playoff series with the Clippers. Now, the Dubs hope for that road magic to continue in Houston as the Dubs visit the Rockets on Saturday for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Dubs protected their home court in the first two games of the series and head into Houston up 2-0 in the series. Now with three full days between games, the Warriors will look to activate that ‘Road Warrior’ mentality and take command of the series on the road.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs held it down on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena, earning a 115-109 victory over the Houston Rockets and gaining a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals. » Full Recap