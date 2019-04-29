Game 2 Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets

Posted: Apr 28, 2019
Game 2: Warriors vs. Rockets
Tuesday, April 30
7:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
WATCH: NBCSBA, TNT
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY
The Dubs held it down on Warriors Ground on Sunday against the Houston Rockets, with hopes to carry that same energy into Game 2. The team maintained a competitive edge throughout, with the Dubs' dynamic defense holding off the Rockets' diligent backcourt. On Tuesday, the Warriors will host the Rockets at home again for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

LAST TIME OUT
The Dubs held off the Rockets in the final seconds of Sunday’s game, taking a 104-100 victory and 1-0 series lead. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW HOU
57-25 53-29
1st in West 4th in West
PTS: 124.5 (1st) PTS: 107.0 (7th)
REB: 46.0 (5th) REB: 44.2 (8th)
AST: 31.2 (1st) AST: 18.4 (15th)

