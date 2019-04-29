Game 2 Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets
The Warriors will host the Houston Rockets for Game 2 at Oracle Arena on Tuesday.
KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY
The Dubs held it down on Warriors Ground on Sunday against the Houston Rockets, with hopes to carry that same energy into Game 2. The team maintained a competitive edge throughout, with the Dubs' dynamic defense holding off the Rockets' diligent backcourt. On Tuesday, the Warriors will host the Rockets at home again for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
LAST TIME OUT
The Dubs held off the Rockets in the final seconds of Sunday’s game, taking a 104-100 victory and 1-0 series lead. » Full Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|HOU
|57-25
|53-29
|1st in West
|4th in West
|PTS: 124.5 (1st)
|PTS: 107.0 (7th)
|REB: 46.0 (5th)
|REB: 44.2 (8th)
|AST: 31.2 (1st)
|AST: 18.4 (15th)
