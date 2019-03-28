Dubs Edge Grizzlies With Fourth Quarter Push

Curry and Durant's 28 points each lead Dubs in 118-103 win over Memphis



powered by

TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM Points Points Durant / Curry - 28 Valanciunas - 27 Cousins - 16 Conley - 22 Thompson - 13 Caboclo - 17



Rebounds Rebounds Curry - 10 Valanciunas / Caboclo - 13 Durant / Cousins - 9 Dorsey - 6 Green - 7 Parsons - 5



Assists Assists Curry - 7 Conley - 8 Cousins / Green - 6 Wright - 5 Durant - 5 Caboclo - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

It was a back-and-forth game between the Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. Even when the Warriors went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter, the Grizzlies responded with a 11-2 run of their own. The Dubs created separation late in the fourth quarter though, leading to a 118-103 win over Memphis.

Stephen Curry had 28 points, including 50 percent shooting from beyond the arc, to go with 10 assists for a double-double. Kevin Durant had 28 points of his own on a career shooting night, finishing a near-perfect 12-of-13 from the field. By making a three-pointer in the fourth quarter (1,560th in his career), Durant also passed Glen Rice (1,559) for 25th place on the NBA’s all-time career three-point field goals made list.

The Warriors started the game by going 6-for-6, and by the end of the first quarter, Curry had 11 points after hitting three of his first four treys. As hot of a start as it was, Memphis’ Jonas Valanciunas put up 14 points early as well. The Grizzlies ended the frame up 37-31.

The Dubs worked their way out of the deficit in the second quarter. Quinn Cook came off the bench with nine points on a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range, and the team was an efficient 62.5 percent shooting from the field. Turnovers were allowing the Grizzlies to get some easy steals and points though, so the Dubs would only lead by six going into the half.

ball movement for the bucket



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/MVg7Yg9AkG — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 28, 2019

The Warriors were off to a sluggish start in the third quarter as they would only score two points in the first four minutes and allowed the Grizzlies to tie it up. An instant shot in the arm came courtesy of the Splash Brothers thanks to back-to-back-to-back threes from Thompson and Curry. The quarter ended with the Warriors up 89-84, but the Dubs were still unable to create much distance from Memphis.

It remained close through the beginning of the fourth with the Grizzlies even taking the lead at one point. However, the Warriors turned up the defense late and limited the Grizzlies to just one point for a span of over four minutes, thereby ensuring the win.

DeMarcus Cousins was one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals, and three blocks. Draymond Green also filled the stat sheet with six points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks.

The Warriors’ road trip continues on Friday with a stop in Minnesota to play the Timberwloves. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM; tune-in on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to The Call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App or the Warriors Radio Network.

More Notable Moments: