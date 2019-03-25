Splash Brothers Lift Dubs Over Pistons

Strong all-around game leads Dubs to 121-114 win over Detroit Pistons.



TEAM LEADERS GSW DET Points Points Curry - 26 Griffin - 24 Thompson - 24 Kennard - 20 Durant / Green - 14 Smith - 14



Rebounds Rebounds Curry - 9 Drummond - 11 Durant / Green / Bogut - 5 Griffin / Maker - 6 Livingston - 4 Kennard - 3



Assists Assists Durant - 11 Griffin - 8 Green - 8 Pachulia / Smith - 4 Curry / Bogut - 3 Ellington - 3

The Warriors came out firing on all cylinders on the Detroit Pistons, using some strong defense and an efficient shooting performance in a 121-114 win on Sunday evening at Oracle Arena. It was an efficient team effort as five Dubs would finish in double-digits in scoring. Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson posted 26 and 24 points, respectively, while Kevin Durant and Draymond Green had 14 points each. Durant also hit a three-point shot to tie Glen Rice for 25th on the NBA all-time career 3-pointers made list (1,559).

The night was summed-up in one play: in the second quarter, Blake Griffin attempted to post-up Green, but Green’s defense prevented Griffin from getting into the paint. Alfonzo McKinnie stripped Griffin, Curry then retrieved the ball and led a fast break that ended with a Green dunk on a Kevin Durant bounce pass. Tonight was all about the teamwork.

The night got started with former Warrior Zaza Pachulia receiving his 2018 Championship ring from Thompson.

Congratulations on your 2018 NBA Championship ring, @zaza27! pic.twitter.com/NM2nbXrDZA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 25, 2019

Curry got hot early as he made the first three buckets for the Warriors en route to a 11-point first quarter. Thompson then took over in the second when he added 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting. The Dubs finished the first half up 63-49 over Detroit.

The Dubs continued to keep up their effective defense for the remainder of the matchup, holding Detroit to 46.4 percent shooting from the floor. Meanwhile, the Warriors finished with 62.2 percent on field goals with 13 of 25 from beyond the arc (52 percent) thanks to a lot of ball movement.

Next up for the Dubs: a Wednesday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is at 5:00 PM; tune-in on NBC Sports Bay Area to catch all of the action, or listen to The Call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App or the Warriors Radio Network.

