Splash Brothers Lift Dubs Over Pistons
Curry's 26 and Thompson's 24 lead Dubs in 121-114 win over Detroit
Strong all-around game leads Dubs to 121-114 win over Detroit Pistons.
The Warriors came out firing on all cylinders on the Detroit Pistons, using some strong defense and an efficient shooting performance in a 121-114 win on Sunday evening at Oracle Arena. It was an efficient team effort as five Dubs would finish in double-digits in scoring. Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson posted 26 and 24 points, respectively, while Kevin Durant and Draymond Green had 14 points each. Durant also hit a three-point shot to tie Glen Rice for 25th on the NBA all-time career 3-pointers made list (1,559).
The night was summed-up in one play: in the second quarter, Blake Griffin attempted to post-up Green, but Green’s defense prevented Griffin from getting into the paint. Alfonzo McKinnie stripped Griffin, Curry then retrieved the ball and led a fast break that ended with a Green dunk on a Kevin Durant bounce pass. Tonight was all about the teamwork.
The night got started with former Warrior Zaza Pachulia receiving his 2018 Championship ring from Thompson.
Curry got hot early as he made the first three buckets for the Warriors en route to a 11-point first quarter. Thompson then took over in the second when he added 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting. The Dubs finished the first half up 63-49 over Detroit.
The Dubs continued to keep up their effective defense for the remainder of the matchup, holding Detroit to 46.4 percent shooting from the floor. Meanwhile, the Warriors finished with 62.2 percent on field goals with 13 of 25 from beyond the arc (52 percent) thanks to a lot of ball movement.
Next up for the Dubs: a Wednesday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is at 5:00 PM; tune-in on NBC Sports Bay Area to catch all of the action, or listen to The Call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App or the Warriors Radio Network.
More Notable Moments:
- Golden State improved to 50-23 (.685) overall and 26-11 (.703) at home… The Warriors split their season series with Detroit 1-1. Golden State has won 12 of its last 15 contests over Detroit. The Warriors own the best record in the Western Conference.
- Tonight’s victory clinched the Warriors’ sixth consecutive season of 50-or-more wins and the 10th such season for the franchise overall.
- The Warriors made a season-high 61.3 percent of their shots from the field (previous high: 60.0 on January 15 at Denver)… Golden State, Denver and San Antonio are the only teams to record two games of 60.0 percent-or-better from the field this season.
- Golden State recorded its league-leading 32nd game of 30-or-more assists (31 tonight) and own a record of 28-4 in those games (second: Boston and Denver with 25 such games).
- The Warriors posted their NBA-best 18th game of the season shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field while dishing out 30-plus assists, and improved to 17-1 in those contests.
- The Warriors made 13 three-point baskets (25 attempts) and are now 46-12 when posting 10-plus threes. Tonight marked Golden State’s 11th outing shooting 50 percent-or-better from behind-the-arc (11-0 in those games).
- Golden State’s win over Detroit marked the conclusion of the team’s 11th back-to-back set of the season (8-3 record in second game of back-to-backs this season).
- Golden State is now 29-3 when scoring 120-plus points this season.
- Tonight marked the final game of Golden State’s three-game homestand (2-1)… The Warriors next travel to Memphis and face the Grizzlies on Wednesday night (5:00 PT).
- Steve Kerr became the third head coach in NBA history to win 50-or-more games in each of his first five seasons at the helm (2014-15 to present), joining Pat Riley (first 13 seasons – 1981-82 to 1994-95) and Phil Jackson (first five seasons – 1989-90 to 1993-94), according to Elias Sports Bureau.
- Stephen Curry tallied a game-high 26 points on five made threes (10 attempts), marking the fifth-straight game he has made five-plus shots from three… He grabbed a season-high tying nine rebounds (fifth time).
- Kevin Durant recorded 14 points (5-6 FG), five rebounds and a game-high 11 assists (marking his 15th double-double this season)… He tied Glen Rice (1,559) for 25th place on the NBA’s all-time threes list.
- Klay Thompson posted 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3FG) in 37 minutes.
- Andrew Bogut tallied a season-high eight points (4-5 FG), making his third appearance in the starting lineup… He added five rebounds, three assists and a game-high three blocks in 24 minutes (also season-high blocks).
- Kevon Looney led all Warriors reserves with 11 points (4-4 FG), his second-straight game of 10-or-more points (12 points last night versus Dallas) and 14th such game overall.
- Shaun Livingston was 4-of-4 from the field, scoring eight points… He led the bench in rebounds (four) and assists (two) in 16 minutes of play.
