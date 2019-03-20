Dubs Win Road Trip Finale

The Dubs wrapped up a 3-1 road trip with a 117-107 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.



TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN Points Points Curry - 36 Towns - 26 Thompson - 28 Wiggins - 20 Jerebko - 18 Okogie - 19



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 10 Towns - 21 McKinnie - 9 Wiggins - 8 Bogut / Iguodala - 6 Saric - 6



Assists Assists Green / Durant - 9 Jones - 7 Iguodala / Curry - 5 Wiggins - 6 Thompson - 4 Towns - 4 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Dubs wrapped up a 3-1 road trip with a 117-107 win in Minnesota on Tuesday. The game was characterized by big runs on both sides, but the Dubs had the last laugh behind big games from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jonas Jerebko.

“Great road trip,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “To go 3-1 against the caliber of competition with the difficulty of a back-to-back … A really good trip and now we got to go home and back it up.”

Stephen Curry helped make sure the trip ended on a successful note with a game-changing run in the third quarter. After the Dubs went into halftime up by 12, they struggled at the start of the second half. Minnesota rallied to tie the game with a 14-2 run, but Stephen Curry answered with one of his eight 3-pointers in the evening to return the lead to the Dubs.

That 3-pointer sparked a 14-1 spurt for the Warriors, and it turns out Curry was just getting started, as he’d score the last 14 Warriors points in the third quarter to give the Dubs control of the game. The two-time NBA MVP had 22 of his game-high 36 points in the period, during which he hit his 300th 3-pointer of the season.

Last 14 points of the quarter



Stephen Curry.



pic.twitter.com/z6ZHhvpoBJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 20, 2019

After struggling with his shot in Monday’s loss in San Antonio, Klay Thompson came out with the hot hand on the back end of a back-to-back. Thompson made his first five shots during a 15-point first quarter, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers, and would finish the game with 28 points.

Jonas Jerebko would come up big in the second quarter, hitting a trio of 3-pointers on his way to an 18-point evening.

Kevin Durant added 17 points and connected on three of the team’s 19 3-pointers, and Draymond Green was tied with Durant for the team lead in assists (9).

The Warriors had 39 assists on 44 made baskets while issuing just 13 turnovers, and they’ll look to duplicate that production on Thursday when they come back home to host the Pacers.

More Notable Moments:

The Warriors improved to 48-22 (.686) and 24-12 on the road (.667) this season… The Warriors have won 20 of their last 25 road games.



The Warriors lead the season series with the Timberwolves, 3-0, with the fourth and final meeting with the Wolves taking place in Minnesota on March 29… The Warriors have now won the season series against the Timberwolves in 10 consecutive seasons.



The Warriors have won 15 of their last 18 games at Target Center.



Golden State improved to 7-3 in the second game of a back-to-back set this season.



The Warriors trailed by 13 points in the first quarter, earning their 14th double-digit comeback of the season.



Golden State owns a 16-6 record (.727) in games after a loss this season… The Warriors are 66-18 (.786) in such games since 2014-15.



The Warriors improved to 26-4 this season when dishing out at least 30 assists, finishing with 39 assists on 44 made field goals…. Golden State assisted on its first 18 baskets of the game.



Tonight’s game marked the final game of a four-game road trip for the Warriors (3-1 on the trip), who have finished with a record of .500-or-better on 22 consecutive road trips since the beginning of the 2013-14 season… The Warriors will return home to face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.



Stephen Curry tallied his 25th 30-point game of the season with 36 points (12-of-21 FG, 8-of-14 3FG), including 22 in the third quarter—the 26th 20-point quarter of his career (fifth this season)… Curry now has 303 threes this season, his third campaign with at least 300 three-pointers (James Harden has the only other such season in NBA history, reaching the mark this season).



Klay Thompson scored 15 of his 28 points in the first quarter, hitting 11-of-21 from the field (4-of-10 from three).



Kevin Durant finished with 17 points to go with nine assists, the 10th time he’s dished out at least nine assists in a game this season.



Jonas Jerebko led all reserves with 18 points (including 14 in the second quarter) in 18 minutes off the bench (6-of-10 FG, 3-of-4 3FG), his 13th time in double figures this season and the first time since he scored a season-high 23 points on Dec. 22 vs. Dallas.



Draymond Green finished with five points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes… With nine assists, Green (2,523 career assists) passed Eric “Sleepy” Floyd (2,518) for fifth place on the Warriors’ all-time assists list.

Andrew Bogut made his second consecutive start, finishing with two points, six rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes.

DeMarcus Cousins missed his second-straight game with a sore right ankle.