Second-half Surge Lifts Dubs Over Pelicans

Stephen Curry leads Warriors to 147-140 win over New Orleans with 27 points in third quarter.



TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP Points Points Curry - 41 Davis - 30 Durant - 30 Mirotic - 29 Thompson - 19 Holiday - 25



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 15 Davis - 18 Looney - 12 Randle - 7 Thompson - 7 Holiday - 6



Assists Assists Green - 14 Payton - 12 Durant / Iguodala - 4 Davis / Holiday - 7 Looney / Thompson / Curry - 3 Randle / Mirotic - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

After trailing the New Orleans Pelicans 71-66 going into halftime, the Golden State Warriors came roaring back in the second half to win 147-140 thanks to an explosive performance by Stephen Curry.

The Warriors started efficient in the first quarter, going for 50 percent (6-12) on 3-pointers. Draymond Green was active in his own way, leading the team with five assists to go along with three points and four rebounds in the first quarter (and not to mention one huge block). Klay got things going early, hitting his first 3-pointer of the night; he also chipped-in with a steal and dunk.

The Pelicans were in control most of the first half, though, thanks to an early offensive explosion from Nikola Mirotic (21 first half points) and Anthony Davis (16 points and 11 rebounds). The Warriors showed they were not giving up though. After a New Orleans 12-0 run, the Warriors took a timeout; in the 33 seconds after the timeout, Golden State got a 3-pointer from Klay Thompson, another trey from Alfonzo KcKinnie, a Sean Livingston floater in the paint for two points, and then a Curry pull-up three. Sean Livingston finished with 11 points in the second quarter.

The Dubs were down 63-50 with 4:36 left in the second quarter, but used a 12-2 run to work their way back to within five going into halftime.

Golden State entered the third quarter ready to go. Stephen Curry led the charge in the way he knows best: going for 23 points on 7-8 from deep. The third quarter came to a close with some extra flair from Andre Iguodala; he hit a a buzzer-beating floater and freethrow to send the game into the fourth with the Warriors leading 110-109.

From there, Golden State maintained control of the game, never letting New Orleans get more than two points ahead and blocking three shots in the fourth quarter. The team’s second-half dominance earned the Warriors a 147-140 win over the Pelicans.

With his 3-point flurry, Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to hit at least eight three-pointers in three-straight games; he finished with 41 points on 9-17 from beyond the arc and a perfect 10-10 from the freethrow line. Double-doubles by Kevin Durant (30 points, 15 rebounds) and Draymond Green (17 points, 14 assists) helped seal the deal. Andre Iguodala finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists off the bench, with an extra 13 points coming from Sean Livingston.

This marks the Warriors' sixth win in a row. The team will ride this momentum into a five-game road trip that starts Friday night against the Pacific Division foes, the Los Angeles Clippers

