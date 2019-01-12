Dubs Splash Party Sinks Bulls

The Warriors started the second half of the season on a strong note, beating the Chicago Bulls 146-109. Seven Warriors made 3-pointers, including Stephen Curry with five of his own. Curry now has 2,285 in his career, making him third all-time in NBA history behind Reggie Miller (2,560) and Ray Allen (2,973). Klay Thompson started right where he left off, going 7-for-11 from deep and finishing with 30 points. Jonas Jerebko also contributed with eight points, including a halfcourt buzzer beater to end the first quarter.