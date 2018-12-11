Strength In Numbers Secures Victory

It was a team effort on Monday night as Golden State beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108.



TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN Points Points Curry - 38 Towns - 31 Thompson - 26 Rose - 21 Durant - 22 Wiggins - 20



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 10 Towns - 11 Jerebko - 8 Saric - 8 Curry - 7 Wiggins - 5



Assists Assists Green - 7 Teague - 11 Curry - 6 Jones - 7 Jerebko - 5 Towns / Rose - 4 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

It was a fun one on Warriors Ground as the Dubs recorded their fourth-straight win, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108. Stephen Curry put up 38 points, a team high, to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. While the two-time MVP put on another one of his dazzling shooting displays, everyone made a meaningful contribution to the victory on Monday night.

Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Jonas Jerebko all scored in double-digits (26, 22 and 10 points respectively) and Draymond Green had himself on triple-double watch with 7 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Just three minutes into the game, Green was making an impact in transition that helped the Warriors come out hot on a 12-0 start.

Back at home, with their starters healthy and ready, the Warriors settled into the familiar groove that keeps Dub Nation coming back for more; having a ton of fun. The Splash Brothers started heating up, and it wasn’t long before their teammates also joined in on the action. Six players were knocking down threes throughout the matchup, and the team finished with 19 in total.

Minnesota kept it close, but the Warriors kept their energy high and the shots coming. More notable moments from Monday’s matchup:

Golden State is 2-0 versus Minnesota this season (both games played at Oracle Arena). The Warriors have won six-straight home contests versus the Timberwolves and 27 of the last 33 overall.

Tonight marked the fourth time this season Stephen Curry (38), Klay Thompson (26) and Kevin Durant (22) have all tallied 20-or-more points in the same game (3-1 record when that occurs). The Warriors are 32-3 all-time when the trio tallies 20-plus points in the same contest.

The Warriors began tonight’s game with a 12-0 run, the last time Golden State posted 12-or-more unanswered points to begin a game was November 21, 2004 vs. Utah (101-88 victory).

Golden State recorded 49 rebounds to Minnesota’s 42 and is now 15-3 (.833) this season when outrebounding its opponent.

The Warriors scored 116 points and are now 17-3 (.850) when scoring 110-or-more this season.

Golden State deployed its 10th unique starting lineup of the season (Durant, Green, Looney, Thompson, Curry).

The Warriors have made 56 three-point baskets over the last three games, a franchise record for threes made over a three-game span (previous: 53, 10/29 to 11/2/18). In addition, this marks the first time in franchise history the Warriors have made 18-or-more threes in three-straight games.

With Monday's sellout crowd of Oracle Arena (19,596), the Warriors have extended their streak of consecutive sellouts to 305… This marks the fourth longest active-sellout streak in the NBA.

