Game Preview: Warriors at Jazz - 10/19/18

The Warriors travel to Utah to take on the Jazz on Friday night.

Friday, October 19

7:30 p.m.

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Salt Lake City, UT

WATCH: ESPN, NBCSBA

ON THE ROAD

Coming of their season-opening victory, the Warriors head out on the road to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday night. This will be the first of three matchups between the teams this season, after Utah took three of four against Golden State a year ago. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Dubs to a season-opening victory over the Thunder on Tuesday night. Full Recap