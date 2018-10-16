Game Preview: Warriors vs. Thunder - 10/16/18

The Warriors open up the 2018-19 regular season against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

OPENING NIGHT

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors begin their quest for a third-straight league title when they host the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday for Opening Night. This will be the first of four matchups between the two teams this season after they split their four encounters a year ago. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific), but fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 7:15 p.m. to witness Golden State’s pregame championship celebration. Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Damian Jones

OKC: Dennis Schröder, Alex Abrines, Paul George, Jerami Grant and Steven Adams INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Shaun Livingston (foot soreness) is questionable. DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Damion Lee (left plantar fascia rehab) are out. Team Notes

OKC: Steven Adams (lower back stiffness) is questionable. Andre Roberson (left patellar tendon surgery) and Russell Westbrook (right knee scope) are out. Team Notes

PRESEASON TAKEAWAYS

If one thing was made evident throughout preseason play, it's that the Splash Brothers are already in midseason form when it comes to their three-point prowess. Both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were incredibly locked in from long distance over the course of Golden State's five exhibitions, as each made more than half their shots from beyond the arc. Curry made his first four attempts and finished the preseason having shot 14-of-27 (.519) from three-point range, while Thompson was even better than that, making 16 of his 29 three-point attempts to finish with the best preseason three-point percentage (.552) of any player in the NBA that attempted at least six treys per game. Read More

UPCOMING MILESTONES

Although he’s only heading into his sixth season as an NBA head coach, Steve Kerr has made quick work of ascending the NBA’s all-time coaching wins list. He became the fastest coach in the history of the league to 250 career victories last season, and with 35 additional wins in the season ahead, he’ll eclipse 300. Given that he got to 250 wins in 42 fewer games than any other coach in NBA history, he stands a great chance at becoming the fastest to 300 as well. Read More

CHANGES FROM LAST YEAR

In case you haven't heard, the Dubs added a fifth All-Star from last season over the summer. You read that correctly. Fifth. DeMarcus Cousins was the biggest offseason addition the Warriors made, in more ways than one. The 6'11", 270-pound center is coming off an Achilles injury, and while he's making considerable progress in his recovery, he's not expected to be available to play at the start of the season. When it does come time for him to take the court in a Warriors uniform though, look out. It's the first time in NBA history a team has had five All-Stars from the year before, and they're liable to produce some pretty incredible moments when playing together.. Read More