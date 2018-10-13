Warriors Fall To Lakers In Preseason Finale

The Warriors closed-out their 2018-19 preseason schedule on Friday night with a 105-119 loss to the Lakers in San Jose. Klay Thompson led the Dubs in scoring with 21 points in 17 minutes. Quinn Cook also notched 20 points, while Damian Jones and Stephen Curry each added 16.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL Points Points Thompson - 21 Mykhailiuk - 22 Cook - 20 Kuzma - 19 Curry/Jones - 16 McGee/Williams - 14



Rebounds Rebounds McKinnie - 7 Williams - 12 Jones - 6 Bonga - 9 Green - 5 Ball/McGee - 6



Assists Assists Green - 5 Ball - 7 Curry/Thompson/Cook - 4 Bonga - 5 Looney - 3 Stephenson/Mykhailiuk - 4 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Curry came out hot with a few quick buckets for Golden State, but Jones brought the house down early in the game. Getting up for two huge dunks in the first quarter, the young big man put his athleticism on full display for a roaring crowd. Though the two-time MVP had to tap out after the first quarter, his fellow splash brother Klay Thompson kept the squad’s momentum going, adding 14 points in the second quarter alone and the Warriors pulled away for a 15-point lead going into halftime.

In the team’s final preseason contest, the younger talent was given an opportunity to show what they’re capable of. While the rhythm seemed to be there coming out of the locker room, Los Angeles was eager to take advantage of every misstep made by Golden State.

Late in the third quarter the Lakers’ Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk drained a three, giving Los Angeles the lead for the first time and shifting the momentum in their favor. Though Quinn Cook stepped up to dish out 11 points in the quarter, it wasn’t enough to regain control of the game. After trading buckets and fouls, the Lakers pulled away with the victory and the Warriors can now leave the preseason behind them.

UP NEXT

Golden State is back at it on Tuesday night as they officially open the 2018-19 regular season against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena. FIND TICKETS





If you're not watching this game right now, you're missing out ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/zQftdcbsdj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 13, 2018