Warriors Fall to Hornets in First Round of Summer League Tournament

Down several key players, the Warriors fell 87-69 to the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the Las Vegas Summer League Tournament on Wednesday night. Marcus Derrickson led the Dubs with 20 points, while J.P. Tokoto filled the stat sheet with seven points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Playing without Jordan Bell, Damian Jones and Jacob Evans, the Warriors were unable to keep up with a Hornets squad that had three different players score at least 17 points. Golden State hung in there and kept the game in reach for the majority of the contest, but never managed to take a lead.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Derrickson (20)

REB: Tokoto (10)

AST: Magette (8) CHA

PTS: Bacon (19)

REB: Hernangomez (13)

AST: Chealey (6) Box Score | Highlights

Despite the loss, Golden State’s Las Vegas Summer League Tournament experience is not over yet. They will play their final Summer League game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 7:00 p.m.