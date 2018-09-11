Draymond Green Visits Tokyo

Draymond Green, standing at midcourt giving out handshakes postgame. No, you didn’t oversleep by more than a month and miss Opening Night. Rather, Draymond traveled across the Pacific to Tokyo on a NBA and Rakuten sponsored trip. This marked the first-ever trip to Japan for the three-time NBA champ, who also brought the Dubs’ 2018 Championship Trophy along for the ride.

“Visiting with fans in other countries and experiencing their culture is one of my favorite parts of being an NBA player,” said Green. “Japan has a long history of supporting the NBA and I look forward to the chance to thank Japanese fans in person for supporting the Warriors.”

The first day, Draymond attended an open event hosted by Rakuten TV, the NBA’s exclusive live-game distribution partner in Japan, to talk about Dubs basketball, meet with fans & throw down a dunk or two. Green also participated in some shooting challenges, one of which Steph will also take on while he visits this week.

On day two of his trip, Green got a chance to experience Tokyo’s bullet train, take in Japan's professional basketball scene and meet with more of Dub Nation.

It won't be long before Draymond is at midcourt again giving out postgame handshakes. The 2018-19 season is right around the corner with Opening Night a little more than a month away.