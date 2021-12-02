Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in October and November, the NBA announced today.

Curry, who dating back to last season has won three-straight Player of the Month awards, has earned the honor 10 times during his career. It marks the 14th time a Warriors player has garnered the monthly recognition.

During October and November, Curry helped guide the Warriors to an NBA-best tying 18-3 mark, averaging 27.8 points (2nd in NBA)—including 108 three-point makes (1st in NBA)—to go with 5.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists (9th in NBA), 1.80 steals (6th in NBA) and 34.3 minutes in 20 games (all starts). Curry was named Week 1 and Week 4 Western Conference Player of the Week. He is the only player to earn the weekly award twice this season.

Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant earned Player of the Month honors in the Eastern Conference.