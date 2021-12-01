Warriors and Chase to Host Thrive City Winter Wonderland Throughout December

The Golden State Warriors and Chase are celebrating the magic of the holiday season through arts, culture, diversity and community at the Thrive City Winter Wonderland, it was announced today. Throughout December, guests will enjoy the tallest Christmas tree in San Francisco (90 feet), have the opportunity to submit holiday wishlists to a North Pole Mailbox, take part in nightly sing-alongs and snowfalls in the West Plaza, and additional activations throughout the Esplanade and East Plaza.

On Sunday, November 28, the Warriors and Chase hosted a Hanukkah Celebration that included a ceremonial lighting of the menorah, live entertainment, storytelling, face painting, arts and crafts, and more. For video from the event, CLICK HERE.

The Thrive City Winter Wonderland will tip off tomorrow, December 2, at 6 p.m. with a festive opening night Lighting Ceremony featuring musical showcases, seasonal treats, holiday photos ops, and more. Warriors guard Gary Payton II and liaison, basketball and business, Zaza Pachulia will be on hand to help light the tree and take part in the festivities. Guests will enjoy a diverse set of live entertainment offerings including performances by En Vogue, Trey Daniels, Mariachi SF, Lion Dance Me, Diamano Coura West African Dance Company, Warriors Dance Team and more.

On Saturday, December 18, the Warriors and Chase will host a Holiday Spectacular from 2 – 6 p.m., which will include live entertainment, photos with Santa, craft stations, train rides, and more. For more information or to RSVP for either event, visit ThriveCity.com.

Chase cardholders will receive a variety of exclusive perks during Thrive City Winter Wonderland events, including an express lane to enter the events and access to an exclusive lounge area with complimentary food, beverages and holiday giveaways.