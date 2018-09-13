Where in the World is Stephen Curry?

Training camp is just around the corner, but before the Warriors reconvene for the upcoming 2018-19 NBA regular season, Stephen Curry is getting in one final trip.

Since last Friday, Curry has been traveling internationally as part of the 2018 Stephen Curry Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour, during which he has released new colorways for his signature Curry 5 shoe and visited UA 3-on-3 basketball tournaments hosted in Manila, Philippines, Wuhan, China and Tokyo, Japan.

In Manila, Curry absorbed the culture and made sure to taste the local fare. At the Under Armour Southeast Asia 3x3 Finals, he prevailed over his father Dell in a friendly on-court shooting contest in front of adoring fans.

#Manila, he's back!



For his first stop on the #SC30AsiaTour, @StephenCurry30 was greeted by thousands of his fans at the #Titan22 sneaker boutique.

The next day, Curry headed to Wuhan, China, making his way to the capital of the Hubei province for the first time. It was in Wuhan that Curry put man versus machine to the test when he participated in a 3-point shootout against a robot. Not even artificial intelligence could top Curry, who defeated the robot by a score of 22 to 16.

Then it was on to Tokyo, Japan for the final stop of the 2018 Stephen Curry Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour. In Tokyo, Curry led a training session at the Toyo-Eiwa Girls’ School for 40 students from the U-15 and B-League Jr. teams. Then it was time to play the role of a tourist, as Curry traveled to the famous Shibuya Crossing for a meet-and-greet with more than 600 students at Ariake West Academy. Curry’s Tokyo experience continued with visits to CH Harajuku, Tokyo Tower, the Ginza District and Kabuki-za, taking in all the sights and sounds the bustling city has to offer.

Kon'nichiwa, Tokyo !

On the first day of the final stop on the Asia tour, @StephenCurry30 took in the sites at the world's busiest intersection at #Shibuya Crossing and got up close and personal with his fans! #SC30AsiaTour

Before his time in Tokyo came to an end, Curry got an opportunity to put his special athletic talents on display, but not in the way you might expect. He was given the esteemed honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Yomiuri Giants baseball game, and let’s just say, he looked like a natural.

With the 2018 Stephen Curry Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour completed, Curry continued his international trip by making his way over to Paris to meet up with fellow Under Armour athlete Teddy Riner and spread the gospel of three-point shooting in France.

“The French connection to basketball is an enduring symbol of the relationship between France and the US, and I'm thrilled to be here as a part of that,” said Curry upon his arrival. “Paris is a booming market and there is a lot of excitement and passion for the game-the French representation in the NBA is a testament to the widespread talent here in France. The crowd was really into it, the kids had some unreal talent and there is a real flair to their game that makes it unique and incredibly inspiring to be a part of."

The next stop on Curry’s international trip with Under Armour will see him travel to London, England, where he’ll host an instructional masterclass with basketball-playing youth and continue to meet and interact with his fans across the globe.