Wolves Start Second Half In Commanding Fashion

Anthony Edwards tallied 27 points on a career-high-tying 10-of-22 from the field, four rebounds and three steals in 37:21 minutes of play, his 11th 20+ point performance of the season, passing Zach LaVine for the ninth most 20+ point games as a Timberwolves rookie. This also ranks second amongst rookies this season for most 20+ point performances (LaMelo Ball, 12).

In 28:11 off the bench, Jaylen Nowell registered a career-high 28 points on a career-best 11-of-13 shooting, including a career-high 6-of-7 from deep, five rebounds, six assists, becoming the first Timberwolves player off the bench to record such stat line.

Nowell becomes the sixth Timberwolves reserve player to score 20+ points and connect on 6+ made threes, the first since Rashad McCants in 2009. He joins James Robinson, Eddie Griffin, Anthony Peeler, Antoine Walker and Rashad McCants as the only Timberwolves players to record 20+ points on 6+ threes off the bench.

Jaden McDaniels recorded a career-high 20 points on a career-best 8-of-9 from the field along with a career-high 4-of-5 from deep, four rebounds and three blocks. He becomes the ninth Timberwolves rookie to have such stat line and the first since Karl-Anthony Towns (Mar. 23, 2016 vs Sacramento).

Karl-Anthony Towns registered his 17th double-digit scoring effort of the season with 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Towns connected on two three-pointers tonight, extending his career-long and franchise-long streak of games with at least one three pointer made to 52 games.

In 23:56 minutes of play, Naz Reid scored 15 points and four rebounds, his 22nd double-digit performance of the season.

In his fifth start of the season (42nd career), Jake Layman tallied 12 points, accounting for his eighth double-digit game of the season.