Wolves Start Second Half In Commanding Fashion

by Timberwolves PR
Posted: Mar 11, 2021

Notes from Thursday's win in New Orleans...

  • Anthony Edwards tallied 27 points on a career-high-tying 10-of-22 from the field, four rebounds and three steals in 37:21 minutes of play, his 11th 20+ point performance of the season, passing Zach LaVine for the ninth most 20+ point games as a Timberwolves rookie. This also ranks second amongst rookies this season for most 20+ point performances (LaMelo Ball, 12).
  • In 28:11 off the bench, Jaylen Nowell registered a career-high 28 points on a career-best 11-of-13 shooting, including a career-high 6-of-7 from deep, five rebounds, six assists, becoming the first Timberwolves player off the bench to record such stat line.
  • Nowell becomes the sixth Timberwolves reserve player to score 20+ points and connect on 6+ made threes, the first since Rashad McCants in 2009. He joins James Robinson, Eddie Griffin, Anthony Peeler, Antoine Walker and Rashad McCants as the only Timberwolves players to record 20+ points on 6+ threes off the bench.
  • Jaden McDaniels recorded a career-high 20 points on a career-best 8-of-9 from the field along with a career-high 4-of-5 from deep, four rebounds and three blocks. He becomes the ninth Timberwolves rookie to have such stat line and the first since Karl-Anthony Towns (Mar. 23, 2016 vs Sacramento).
  • Karl-Anthony Towns registered his 17th double-digit scoring effort of the season with 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Towns connected on two three-pointers tonight, extending his career-long and franchise-long streak of games with at least one three pointer made to 52 games.
  • In 23:56 minutes of play, Naz Reid scored 15 points and four rebounds, his 22nd double-digit performance of the season.

    • In his fifth start of the season (42nd career), Jake Layman tallied 12 points, accounting for his eighth double-digit game of the season.

Team Notes

  • Per Elias, since 1997-98, the Timberwolves are the only team in the NBA to win a game by 30+ points after trailing by at least 15 points.
  • Led by Edward’s 13 points in the second quarter, Minnesota put up a total of 40 points, marking their fourth 40+ point quarter of the season. It also accounts for the third time this season the Timberwolves have scored 40+ points in the second quarter (MR: Feb. 17 vs Indiana) and the 23rd time overall scoring 40+ second quarter points in franchise history.
  • Minnesota put up a 105-82 lead through three quarters, marking the 29th time in team history that the Timberwolves have scored 100+ points through three quarters.
  • With Nowell (28 points) and McDaniels (20 points) both tallying 20+ points off the bench, it accounts for the 12th time in club history that multiple players have scored 20+ points off the bench and the first since Jan. 12, 2016 vs Oklahoma City (Zach LaVine, 21 and Shabazz Muhammad, 20).
  • Led by Nowell’s 28 points and McDaniels’ 20 points, the Timberwolves reserves tallied 72 points on 28-of-37 from the field, including 12-of-18 from deep, their first game of the season (fourth in franchise history) scoring 70+ bench points. They outscored the Pelicans reserves 72-43. Coming into tonight, Minnesota ranked fourth in bench points (39.9).
  • The 72 points put up by the bench account for the fourth 70+ point bench outing in the NBA this season:
  • -- Memphis Grizzlies – Feb. 28, 2021 at Houston, 85 points
  • -- Minnesota Timberwolves – Mar. 11, 2021 at New Orleans, 72 points
  • -- New York Knicks – Feb. 25, 2021 vs. Sacramento, 71 points
  • -- Washington Wizards – Feb. 17, 2021 vs. Denver, 71 points
  • Tonight, the Timberwolves put up 135 points on the road marking the third-most points scored in regulation in a road game:
  • --139 — at New Orleans, 3/3/2020 (W139-134)
  • --136 — at Dallas, 10/20/2018 (L136-140)
  • -- 135 — at New Orleans, 3/11/2021 (W135-105)
  • With tonight’s 30-point win, it marks the fifth road win in Timberwolves history by 30+ points, the first since a 126-95 victory at Philadelphia on Jan. 6, 2014.
