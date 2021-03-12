Wolves Start Second Half In Commanding Fashion

Notes from Thursday's win in New Orleans...
- Anthony Edwards tallied 27 points on a career-high-tying 10-of-22 from the field, four rebounds and three steals in 37:21 minutes of play, his 11th 20+ point performance of the season, passing Zach LaVine for the ninth most 20+ point games as a Timberwolves rookie. This also ranks second amongst rookies this season for most 20+ point performances (LaMelo Ball, 12).
- In 28:11 off the bench, Jaylen Nowell registered a career-high 28 points on a career-best 11-of-13 shooting, including a career-high 6-of-7 from deep, five rebounds, six assists, becoming the first Timberwolves player off the bench to record such stat line.
- Nowell becomes the sixth Timberwolves reserve player to score 20+ points and connect on 6+ made threes, the first since Rashad McCants in 2009. He joins James Robinson, Eddie Griffin, Anthony Peeler, Antoine Walker and Rashad McCants as the only Timberwolves players to record 20+ points on 6+ threes off the bench.
- Jaden McDaniels recorded a career-high 20 points on a career-best 8-of-9 from the field along with a career-high 4-of-5 from deep, four rebounds and three blocks. He becomes the ninth Timberwolves rookie to have such stat line and the first since Karl-Anthony Towns (Mar. 23, 2016 vs Sacramento).
- Karl-Anthony Towns registered his 17th double-digit scoring effort of the season with 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Towns connected on two three-pointers tonight, extending his career-long and franchise-long streak of games with at least one three pointer made to 52 games.
- In 23:56 minutes of play, Naz Reid scored 15 points and four rebounds, his 22nd double-digit performance of the season.
In his fifth start of the season (42nd career), Jake Layman tallied 12 points, accounting for his eighth double-digit game of the season.
Team Notes
Per Elias, since 1997-98, the Timberwolves are the only team in the NBA to win a game by 30+ points after trailing by at least 15 points.
Led by Edward’s 13 points in the second quarter, Minnesota put up a total of 40 points, marking their fourth 40+ point quarter of the season. It also accounts for the third time this season the Timberwolves have scored 40+ points in the second quarter (MR: Feb. 17 vs Indiana) and the 23rd time overall scoring 40+ second quarter points in franchise history.
Minnesota put up a 105-82 lead through three quarters, marking the 29th time in team history that the Timberwolves have scored 100+ points through three quarters.
With Nowell (28 points) and McDaniels (20 points) both tallying 20+ points off the bench, it accounts for the 12th time in club history that multiple players have scored 20+ points off the bench and the first since Jan. 12, 2016 vs Oklahoma City (Zach LaVine, 21 and Shabazz Muhammad, 20).
Led by Nowell’s 28 points and McDaniels’ 20 points, the Timberwolves reserves tallied 72 points on 28-of-37 from the field, including 12-of-18 from deep, their first game of the season (fourth in franchise history) scoring 70+ bench points. They outscored the Pelicans reserves 72-43. Coming into tonight, Minnesota ranked fourth in bench points (39.9).
The 72 points put up by the bench account for the fourth 70+ point bench outing in the NBA this season:
-- Memphis Grizzlies – Feb. 28, 2021 at Houston, 85 points
-- Minnesota Timberwolves – Mar. 11, 2021 at New Orleans, 72 points
-- New York Knicks – Feb. 25, 2021 vs. Sacramento, 71 points
-- Washington Wizards – Feb. 17, 2021 vs. Denver, 71 points
Tonight, the Timberwolves put up 135 points on the road marking the third-most points scored in regulation in a road game:
--139 — at New Orleans, 3/3/2020 (W139-134)
--136 — at Dallas, 10/20/2018 (L136-140)
-- 135 — at New Orleans, 3/11/2021 (W135-105)
With tonight’s 30-point win, it marks the fifth road win in Timberwolves history by 30+ points, the first since a 126-95 victory at Philadelphia on Jan. 6, 2014.