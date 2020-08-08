Photo / Gram Krause
Wolves Pack MatterBoxes For Local Boys And Girls Club
The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to be a presence in the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolves players and Head Coach Ryan Saunders joined University of Minnesota football Head Coach PJ Fleck and Gopher athletes to pack MatterBoxes for the Jerry Gamble Boys and Girls Club.
We’re using this time to better our community.
We spent yesterday packing MatterBoxes for the Jerry Gamble Boys & Girls Club. pic.twitter.com/buwNjUu8SM
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 7, 2020
