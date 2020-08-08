Photo / Gram Krause

Wolves Pack MatterBoxes For Local Boys And Girls Club

by Cody Sharrett
Posted: Aug 08, 2020

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to be a presence in the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wolves players and Head Coach Ryan Saunders joined University of Minnesota football Head Coach PJ Fleck and Gopher athletes to pack MatterBoxes for the Jerry Gamble Boys and Girls Club.

