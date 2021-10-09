Wolves Outlast Nuggets in Overtime

DENVER (AP) – Jaylen Nowell dunked in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime and scored with 10 seconds remaining the extra period to lead Minnesota over Denver.

Nowell finished with 12 points. He threw down a dunk with three seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 101-all and force OT. Michael Beasley scored 13 for Minnesota, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 12.

Nahshon Hyland scored 21 for Denver, Michael Porter J. added 16 points and Nikola Jokic had 10 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.